Environment

First Warning Forecast: Tracking one more day of summer heat along with the threat of severe storms

By April Loveland
WTKR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Summer-like heat today with highs in the mid and upper 80s. High pressure will keep us dry and mostly sunny. A cold front will move in late Wednesday bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will soar to near 90.

