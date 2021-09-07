First Warning Forecast: Tracking one more day of summer heat along with the threat of severe storms
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Summer-like heat today with highs in the mid and upper 80s. High pressure will keep us dry and mostly sunny. A cold front will move in late Wednesday bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will soar to near 90.www.wtkr.com
