The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation hosted the 15th annual American Hero Day event Friday to say thank you to over 70 veterans and current military personnel at The Cove. The American Hero Day is usually a two-day event but was shortened to just one day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But after having to cancel the event in 2020, Ward Burton was just happy they were even able to have the event this year.

