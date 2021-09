Anyone who has played football through the varsity level knows how special it is getting a start on Friday night of a season-opening game as a senior. It carries meaning for every athlete, but last Friday night was especially impactful for Brandon-Evansville’s Katrina Buchholz as she lined up at center with senior quarterback Titus Fuller taking the snap out of the shotgun against Hancock. After almost six years through an up-and-down journey in football, she could check off the last of the three goals she set for herself when she joined the sport as the lone girl on the team in 7th grade.

BRANDON, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO