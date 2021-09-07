HubSpot Doubles Down Office Commitment At East Cambridge HQ
A prominent Kendall Square-based tech firm is reshaping its office space in East Cambridge. HubSpot, a customer relationship management software company, has agreed to a 205K SF lease expansion and renewal at Intercontinental Real Estate Corp.’s Two Canal Park in East Cambridge, broker T3 Advisors, A Savills Company, announced Tuesday. It simultaneously terminated its lease at 1 Canal Park. HubSpot already occupies another 240K SF at 25 First St. across the street, bringing its Kendall campus to approximately 445K SF.www.bisnow.com
