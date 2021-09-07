Rappahannock County School Board challenger Rod Osborne says masking should be decided by parents, not leaders
Rod Osborne, 56 of Castleton, is challenging incumbent Rappahannock County School Board member Larry Grove to represent the Stonewall-Hawthorne District. Osborne retired from his position as a major at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center after serving in public safety for 35 years. He also served on the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Board of Prince William County, the advisory board of East Coast Polytechnic Institute University and the Prince William Adult Basic Education Board.www.rappnews.com
