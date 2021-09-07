CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Johnson refuses to rule out more rises after abandoning Tory tax pledge

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461c4l_0boyih4X00
Boris Johnson addresses a Downing Street press conference (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out further tax rises after announcing a £12 billion-a-year levy to fund health and social care.

The Prime Minister broke two manifesto pledges in a single day, with an increase in National Insurance contributions and a temporary suspension of the “triple lock” on pensions.

Announcing the measures in the Commons, he insisted they were necessary to deal with the backlog in the NHS built up during Covid and to deliver long-overdue reform of the social care system in England.

But at a press conference later in Downing Street, he refused to give a firm commitment that taxes would not go up again – although he said he did not want that to happen.

“If you want me to give that emotional commitment, of course that’s the case,” he said.

The Government’s plan will see the introduction of a new health and social care levy, based on a 1.25 percentage-point increase in National Insurance (NI) contributions – breaking a Tory commitment not to raise NI.

Under the new levy a typical basic-rate taxpayer earning £24,100 would pay £180 more a year, while a higher-rate taxpayer on £67,100 would pay £715.

As well as providing extra funding for the NHS to deal with the backlog built up during the Covid-19 pandemic, the new package of £36 billion over three years will also reform the way adult social care in England is funded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVyv5_0boyih4X00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson plays Connect 4 with resident Janet (left) and carer Lakshmi during a visit to Westport Care Home in Stepney Green, east London (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Wire)

A cap of £86,000 on lifetime care costs from October 2023 will protect people from the “catastrophic fear of losing everything”, Mr Johnson said.

The Government will fully cover the cost of care for those with assets under £20,000, and contribute to the cost of care for those with assets between £20,000 and £100,000.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will receive an extra £2.2 billion a year as a result, around 15% more than they will contribute through the levy, creating what ministers described as a “Union dividend” of £300 million.

Mr Johnson said the reform of the social care system was long overdue, while without the additional funding NHS waiting lists could have risen from a record 5.5 million to 13 million.

“No Conservative government wants to raise taxes. This new levy will break our manifesto commitment but a global pandemic wasn’t in our manifesto either,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvVAS_0boyih4X00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

“Everyone knows in their bones that after everything we have spent to protect people through that crisis we cannot now shirk the challenge of putting the NHS back on its feet.”

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies economic think tank, said the new levy came on top of bumper tax rises already announced this year.

“This is a huge year for tax rises – a permanent increase of 1.5% of national income to highest in peacetime,” he said.

Businesses, which will also be hit by the increase in NI, warned the plan would be a “drag anchor” on jobs growth as the economy was pulling out of the pandemic.

Suren Thiru, the head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said:  “This rise will impact the wider economic recovery by landing significant costs on firms when they are already facing a raft of new cost pressures and dampen the entrepreneurial spirit needed to drive the recovery.”

However, opposition among Tory MPs – some of whom were heavily critical of the idea of an NI increase – was more muted.

A number of backbenchers and party grandees have complained it meant that young, low-income workers would in effect be paying so that elderly residents in the affluent south did not have to sell their homes.

However, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt suggested they had been placated by the decision to extend the new levy to working adults of pension age – who do not pay NI – and to increase the dividend tax by 1.25 percentage points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIrqR_0boyih4X00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

With MPs due to vote on the new measures on Wednesday, Mr Hunt told the BBC: “I can’t really imagine any backbenchers wanting to turn round to their own constituents and say they tried to vote down extra money for the NHS and care system.”

Over the first three years of the new levy, around £5.3 billion will be spent on social care and the rest will go to the NHS, with more going to social care after that as the cost of the care cap starts to rise.

The Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, opposed the NI increase, saying the Government should be taxing wealth, aiming at “those with the broadest shoulders” to pay for an improved social care system.

He said that what Mr Johnson had announced was “a tax rise on young people, supermarket workers and nurses”, adding: “Read my lips: the Tories can never again claim to be the party of low tax.”

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Tory MPs threatened to quit over National Insurance rise

At least three rebel Conservative MPs threatened to resign from the Government over the decision to hike National Insurance to pay for social care, The Telegraph can reveal. The Government whips’ office was forced to telephone furious Red Wall MPs and parliamentary private secretaries (PPSs) over the weekend to threaten their political careers, after they said they would rebel against the Government in Tuesday's National Insurance vote.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces Tory discontent over tax-raising plan

Boris Johnson will face more rumblings of discontent from Tory MPs as he looks to force his plans for a £12bn tax hike to pay for the NHS and social care through the House of Commons in a single day on Tuesday.The prime minister’s plan has been blamed for a slump in the polls which saw Conservatives overhauled by Labour last week, and one backbench critic told The Independent that rebel numbers will be bolstered by the hostile reception to the proposed 1.25 per cent hike in national insurance contributions (NICs) for employers and employees.But with just five Tory MPs...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson will show ‘absence of basic humanity’ if he cuts Universal Credit, Nicola Sturgeon says

Boris Johnson will display an “absence of basic humanity” if he allows the planned cut to Universal Credit to go ahead, Nicola Sturgeon has claimed.Scotland’s first minister used her closing speech at the SNP conference to question how Mr Johnson’s conscience could allow him to end the £20-a-week uplift brought in at the start of the pandemic – which she described as the “biggest overnight reduction” to a social security payment since the 1930s.Despite facing a sizeable Tory revolt over the plans, which have been opposed by six former work and pensions secretaries including Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
IBTimes

UK Delays Full Post-Brexit Border Checks From EU

Britain on Tuesday said it would push back its implementation of full post-Brexit borders checks on goods from the European Union, as the pandemic, red tape and new immigration rules fuel supply problems. Plans to introduce full controls in areas such as the import of food and animal products had...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s pledge to ‘level up’ will ‘mean nothing’ if universal credit cut, TUC boss warns

Boris Johnson’s pledge to “level up” the country will “mean nothing” if the government presses ahead with plans to end the £20-per-week uplift to universal credit, union boss Frances O’Grady is set to warn.In a keynote speech to the Trade Union Congress (TUC) annual conference, the general secretary will highlight the looming cut amid growing discontent at Westminster, including from backbench Conservative MPs.It comes after Sajid Javid, the health secretary, reiterated on Sunday that the government plans to press ahead with removing the uplift, insisting it “will be ended as planned at the end of this month”.Just last week, reports...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to ‘rule out’ winter Covid lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was tight-lipped on whether or not he would rule out a winter lockdown, ahead of Tuesday’s announcement on Covid rule changes. The Prime Minister said he would do ‘everything that’s right’ to protect the UK from Covid during a visit to Leicester today ahead of a further announcement tomorrow on how the Government will tackle the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Tax#Pledges#Tories#Uk#National Insurance#Commons#Nhs#Ni#Labour
BBC

Sturgeon issues plea to Johnson over Universal Credit uplift

Nicola Sturgeon has issued a direct plea to Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to end the Universal Credit uplift. The Scottish first minister said the move risked pushing tens of thousands of people into poverty. During the Covid-19 pandemic, £20 was added to each weekly payment of Universal Credit -...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Cabinet minister Coffey ‘not aware’ of HMRC warning over health and care tax

The Work and Pensions Secretary has admitted not being aware of a Government report warning that the rise in National Insurance could increase the likelihood of family breakdown.Therese Coffey said she “absolutely” backs the rise of 1.25 percentage points to tackle the NHS backlog and reform social care before acknowledging she had not seen the warning from HM Revenue and Customs.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of “hammering” working people and suggested that other forms of taxation could be used to raise funds for social care reform.Official analysis prepared for the Government and released after MPs had approved...
INCOME TAX
Telegraph

Boris Johnson seeks charities chief who will wage war on cancel culture

Boris Johnson is seeking a new charities chief who will restore the focus of charitable bodies "to their central purpose", amid concerns that some have been hijacked by vocal minorities seeking to "burnish their woke credentials", the Culture Secretary says today. Writing in The Telegraph, Oliver Dowden warns that some...
U.K.
Telegraph

Tories warn Boris Johnson: 'If Labour is smart enough, Red Wall tax could destroy us'

Ultimately, it was an age-old combination of carrot and stick that won the day for Boris Johnson. Having allowed rumours of an alleged imminent reshuffle to spread through a febrile Westminster, the Prime Minister left Conservative whips to implore and cajole those MPs who were undecided about supporting the Government's planned National Insurance rise but insufficiently tempted by the idea of a promotion to fall into line without any hesitation.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Johnson avoided mass rebellion over tax rise, but anger is growing

For months, Boris Johnson’s plan to deliver on a pledge to solve the social care crisis was shrouded in secrecy: names were added one by one to a list held by the cabinet secretary of those brought in to develop parts of the policy so that in the event of a leak inquiry, he knew – in the words of one insider – “who to pin against the wall”.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s manifesto-busting tax rise plans clear Commons vote

Boris Johnson’s manifesto-busting plans to hike national insurance to tackle the NHS backlog and social care reform have passed a crucial Commons vote.After a potential rebellion from Tory backbenchers fizzled out, the prime minister’s plans revealed just 24 hours ago, comfortably passed by 319 to 248 votes - a majority of 71.A handful of Conservatives raised concerns over the tax hike during the debate — some even labelling the plans “un-Conservative” — but rather than voting against the government, abstained on the motion.Unveiling the proposals on Tuesday, Mr Johnson told MPs a new “health and social care levy”...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Un-Conservative’: Northern Tories criticise Boris Johnson’s social care tax hike as plans clear Commons vote

Northern Tories have criticised Boris Johnson’s plans to introduce a health and social care levy as “un-Conservative”, as they urged ministers to consider regional disparities in regard to the proposals.The criticism comes as MPs voted by 319-248 – a majority of 71 – to back the prime minister’s manifesto-busting hike in national insurance from April 2022 in order to tackle the NHS backlog and attempt to fix the crisis in social care.Attempting to shore up support for the proposals among members of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs ahead of the vote on Wednesday evening, Mr Johnson insisted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM’s care plan and tax hike backed by MPs as Tory rebels abstain

Boris Johnson’s proposal to hike national insurance to tackle the NHS backlog and social care reform has won the backing of the House of Commons.A handful of Conservatives raised concerns over the tax hike during the debate — some even labelling the plans “un-Conservative” — but rather than voting against the government, abstained on the motion.The prime minister’s plans, which were revealed just 24 hours ago, comfortably passed by 319 to 248 votes - a majority of 71.Mr Johnson did not rule out the possibility of people having to sell their homes to fund care.He twice failed to answer...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy