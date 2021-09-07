CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'The Matrix Resurrections' teasers keep changing with different clips from the film

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 6 days ago

Ahead of September 9th, when it plans to share the first full trailer from The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. has launched a teaser for the upcoming film. The website, whatisthematrix.com, offers a first look at Neo's latest adventure. In a call back to the first film, you'll see a red...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

One of the Best Action Movies of All Time Is Finally Returning to HBO Max

A number of noteworthy titles have come and gone from HBO Max in recent months, adding some variety and surprise to its ever-growing roster of movies and TV shows. As of Thursday, September 9th, one of Warner Bros.' most beloved movies is finally back on that platform — Mad Max: Fury Road. This comes just a matter of months after the film last left the streaming service in early July.
TV SHOWS
MovieWeb

The Matrix Resurrections Synopsis Seemingly Erases Reloaded & Revolutions from Canon

After feeling for so long like we knew absolutely nothing whatsoever about The Matrix Resurrections, it suddenly feels like we have been uploaded with a whole lot of information at once. Following the release of the first trailer for the sci-fi action sequel, a new, fairly vague, synopsis has now also come to light courtesy of Warner Bros., and could suggest that the movie will erase The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions from the franchise's canon. The official synopsis offers these clues.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Matrix: Resurrections Shares Their First Teaser; trailer date confirmed

The Matrix: Resurrections publica his first official teaser. During this preview we can see some frames of the film, where the popular Keanu Reeves appears, characterized as Neo, among other characters who are preparing to debut. You can see it at the head of this news with subtitles in Spanish.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teasers#The Matrix#The First Film#Whatisthematrix Com
MovieWeb

Eraser: Reborn Was Shot in Secret This Summer, Based on the 90s Schwarzenegger Classic

It's hard to imagine many people being able to make a movie these days without someone getting wind of it, especially if that movie is a reboot of an Arnold Schwarzenegger film, but is seems that it has been done as Deadline reported that Arnie's 1996 movie Eraser is not only getting a reboot but that it has already been shot by Warner Bros. The report details the new version of the action flick starring Dominic Sherwood, who has previously starred in Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, in the lead role.
MOVIES
Complex

‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ Unveils Teaser Footage in Interactive Fan Experience

If the recent hype surrounding the mere mention of CinemaCon-premiered footage didn’t make it clear enough, just know that the stakes are indeed quite high for The Matrix: Resurrections. Tuesday, the team behind the fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise launched a new website—WhatIsTheMatrix.com—and offered fans a unique way...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Matrix Resurrections unveils thousands of video teasers ahead of first trailer release

Thousands of unique video teasers have been unveiled for Matrix: Resurrections.The wave of promotional material was unveiled on Tuesday ahead of the release of the film’s first trailer, which is scheduled for Thursday.The teasers can be accessed online by visiting the url “whatisthematrix.com”. It immediately redirects to thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com.On this page, visitors are prompted to click on either a red pill or a blue pill. This is a reference to the scene in the 1999 The Matrix in which Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) asks Neo (Keanu Reeves) to pick between two such pills.In that scenario, the blue pill would enable Neo...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

The first teaser of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is here but you have a tricky choice to make to see it

Mark Thursday night in your diary because the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections is dropping at 11pm that night. The fourth instalment in The Matrix franchise has been a long time coming and we’re almost there now, I promise. With the film scheduled to be released in Australia on January 1st, 2022, Warner Bros. have started upping the ante on the marketing front. They teased The Matrix Resurrections with two videos on the film series’ old website, accessed by appropriately choosing the blue or red pill.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
marketresearchtelecast.com

They reverse engineer The Matrix Resurrections page so you can choose which teaser to watch

The promotional website of The Matrix Resurrections launched on Tuesday, and a user has already reverse engineered the page to discover teasers of all possible combinations. While most of us we visit WhatIsTheMatrix.com and select the red or blue pill at different times of the day in an effort to capture a new teaser generated from our choices, the Twitter user @linuxct delved into the content of the page to better understand how web time detection works.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Re-Enter The Matrix: Amazing New Images From The Matrix Resurrections Trailer

Just when we thought the world was ending, The Matrix is back to save cinema. Director Lana Wachowski is back with the long awaited sequel that seems to be going back to the visions of the first film. With the first full trailer dropping this morning, fans rejoiced as it looks to be a reset for the saga as the Matrix story starts all over again. While we all wait for the film to drop and much more promotional material along the way, we've got a massive image dump from the trailer. It looks like Wachowski is going to tread into some hard '90s nostalgia for the series as many of the shots are repeated from the classic 1999 film as well as similar lighting techniques. Check out the images here!
MOVIES
The Independent

Red-pilled: Can The Matrix Resurrections reclaim Neo from the alt-right?

It’s one of the most famous scenes in modern film history. In The Matrix, the 1999 phenomenon that introduced the world to bullet-time fight sequences and briefly made fiddly little sunglasses without arms the height of fashion, Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus offers Keanu Reeves’s Neo a simple choice. After explaining to him that he has lived his whole life in a virtual “prison for [his] mind” known as The Matrix – and offering to show him the truth outside of that cage – Morpheus presents him with a pair of colour-coded pills: “You take the blue pill, the story ends. You wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe,” he says. “You take the red pill, you stay in wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes… remember, all I’m offering is the truth, nothing more.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

The ‘Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Is Here to Keep Hope Alive

The trailer for The Matrix Resurrections is here and it has everything you could possibly want from a trailer for a new Matrix movie. Kung Fu, an obvious Morpheus stand-in, slow motion action, red and blue pills, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, and lots of questions. Neo and Trinity famously...
MOVIES
Collider

'Shadowhunters' Dominic Sherwood Cast in 'Eraser' Reboot of Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels star Dominic Sherwood has been cast to lead the reboot of the Arnold Schwarzenegger action film Eraser by Warner Brothers. Originally reported by Deadline, the 31-year-old English actor will be filling Schwarzenegger's shoes as the lead of the Eraser reboot titled Eraser: Reborn.
MOVIES
Engadget

First look at 'God of War Ragnarök' shows a war with Asgard

It's been about a year since Sony first said that God of War Ragnarök was officially on its way, and today we're finally getting our first look at the game. As expected, it look like God of War, with the familiar dual-weapon wielding that Kratos excelled at in the 2018 game. His son, Atreus, looks like he's grown up in the last few years, and he's challenging his dear old dad's decisions as well as proving to be a more capable fighter.
VIDEO GAMES
wfpk.org

First teaser clip from Led Zeppelin doc released

As we first told you in August, the long-awaited and authorized Led Zeppelin documentary has finally come to fruition. In fact, the film made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend. Zep guitarist Jimmy Page was on hand to represent the band and explained to Variety...
MUSIC
marketresearchtelecast.com

Matrix Resurrections official synopsis omits both original film sequels

The premiere of the first official trailer of Matrix Resurrections has become one of the most prominent events of this week, with countless fans of the original trilogy awaiting the return of Keanu Reeves What Neo. Now, and after the publication of a first and spectacular advance that you can see heading this news, Warner Bros. Pictures has shared a generous official synopsis which gives us some more clues about this fourth installment, in addition to completely omitting the two Matrix sequels, that is, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revelations. So much so, that it even points to a direct sequel to the original installment.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

The Matrix Resurrections Sure Looks Like a Reboot from Its First Trailer

The first trailer for the hotly anticipated The Matrix Resurrections is finally here, and it looks… a lot like a trailer for the original The Matrix. The Lana Wachowski film is bringing back both Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity, but they don’t seem to remember anything at all and it appears a very Morpheus-looking fellow played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is once again going to bring them into the fold.
MOVIES
readjunk.com

The Matrix Resurrections Teaser Trailer Is Upon Us! Can I Take Both Pills?

The Matrix Resurrections teaser trailer premiered this morning and it certainly looks very promising and a return to form of the first movie! I was certainly getting chills watching it, especially when Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” playing throughout. I have no idea what’s going on in the movie, but I’m on board! The movie premieres in theaters in December 22nd and HBO Max (for 30 days).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy