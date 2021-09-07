Who will be paying their fines?

I'm wondering how many of us UK citizens will be paying the fines which the Magistrates have been dishing out since the onset of Covid and the ridiculous rules regarding public gatherings. My son suffers from severe mental illness and gets very lonely where he lives, so during the day he goes into town to meet up with friends. I've no idea how many there are at any one time but probably would be only two or three. Now some young whipper snapper of a policeman has arrested him for taking part in a gathering in breach of Coronavirus rules. OK, so, fair enough, he broke the law, but how much was he fined? A total of £1,760 fine plus £266 in costs and surcharge. This is the general/average amount awarded in fines to members of the general public. He cannot work, is on basic Universal Credit and DLA. It seems that the Courts are raking it in where breaching Covid rules are concerned. Is there anyone on here, or knows anyone who has been fined for this amount? Can anyone suggest a website where I can appeal it? BTW On the same day, at the same Magistrate's Court, a driver who failed to stop at an accident and was four times over the limit, was fined a grand total of £250. PS - I have no intention of paying it for him as I am in my seventies and on a very low pension myself.