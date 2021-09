Montgomery Police say 64-year-old Bruce A. Richmeier, of Victoria Drive in Montgomery, was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Wednesday evening at around 8:26. Police say Richmeier was crossing Route 30 east of Horseman Trail when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle. Police say the 17-year-old boy who was driving the vehicle stopped immediately and called 911 and remained at the scene during the initial investigation. Police say the 17-year-old's identity will not be released and that he has not been charged with any crimes. The teen is also said to be cooperating with the investigation.

MONTGOMERY, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO