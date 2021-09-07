CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acqueon Innovates Epic and Contact Center Integration with the Latest Release of its EHR Connectors

Times Union
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. Acqueon, a leading conversational engagement software company, today announces the latest update of its Electronic Health Record (EHR) Connectors. Introduced in 2020, Acqueon EHR Connectors enable Contact Center and Epic integration. They leverage an innovative Pub-Sub framework and a low-code Workflow Builder to integrate with multiple contact center platforms, including Amazon Connect, Cisco, Five9, and NICE CXone.

www.timesunion.com

martechseries.com

ZoomInfo Announces Its First Integrations with Chorus.ai

Integrations Strengthen Prospect and Customer Relationships Through a Data-First Approach for Revenue Teams Using ZoomInfo and Chorus. ZoomInfo, a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced the first available integrations between ZoomInfo and Chorus.ai, a ZoomInfo company and a leader in Conversation Intelligence. Marketing Technology News:...
SOFTWARE
Times Union

RevSpring Announces Outbound IVR Integration with Epic Now Available in Epic App Orchard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. RevSpring, the leading provider of patient financial engagement and payment solutions, today announced that IVR Advantage™ is now available with Epic for outbound calling, offering the ability to efficiently execute outbound communications and seamlessly update account notes for patients. The new capability provides Customer Support Representatives (CSRs) with the insight they need to understand engagement steps on accounts for transparency and consistency.
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

Whip Media Launches Center Of Excellence To Drive Industry Innovation and Best Practices For Its Entertainment Customers

Melissa Kaspers Appointed to Lead Whip Media’s Center of Excellence. Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organizations, today has launched its new Center of Excellence (COE). Whip Media’s COE serves as a professional services resource center to address new and emerging customer needs to drive efficiencies, automation and integration throughout the entertainment ecosystem. The COE will be available to Whip Media clients globally, with the goal of taking their customer experience to the next level.
BUSINESS
nojitter.com

No Jitter Roll: Contact Center AI, RPA, Mobile Edge Computing

This week we share announcements around contact center AI, robotic processing automation (RPA), enterprise 5G solutions, and speech technologies. Google Cloud last week revealed six additional features for its Dialogflow CX virtual agent. They are:. Continuous tests and deployment – Aims to provide bot developers with tools to help them...
SOFTWARE
NEWSBTC

Bunicorn to Release Its Innovative Play-to-Earn NFT Gaming Model

Cryptocurrency and video games have been shown to have a great relationship via blockchain technology. It is predicted that blockchain-enabled gaming economies could become the fastest-growing segment of what is approaching a $200 billion market. The newest major piece of this adoption puzzle goes to the Play-to-Earn model, where players can buy, sell, and trade NFT items. Thus, players are able to generate revenue through their in-game assets in the NFT form.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptopotato.com

Cardence Integrates Chainlink Oracle Services to Strengthen its Platform

The team behind Cardence is happy to announce that it’s integrating Chainlink Price Feeds and Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) in an attempt to bring enhanced functionality to its multichain decentralized presale platform and launchpad. The reliable and highly secure market data provided by Chainlink’s Price Feeds will enable Cardence...
MARKETS
nojitter.com

Better for You, Better for Customers: The AI/ML-Powered Contact Center

The contact center is a critical hub in any business that works to satisfy customers, not only because it’s the key to delivering satisfaction for them, but because it’s a direct window into the way they feel about the company and what it offers. However, some aspects of a contact center’s traditional operation can frustrate customers and agents alike. Think of repetitive “mother’s maiden name” queries to authenticate identity… waits, holds, or transfers to retrieve needed information… or just an emotional state that finds two people talking past each other instead of to each other.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Canvas GFX and Aras Partner to Deliver Integration of Aras Innovator and Canvas Envision

– Canvas Envision combines a powerful and intuitive graphics app with cloud-based collaboration and viewing. Canvas GFX, Inc, the leading provider of visual communication solutions to the manufacturing and technical industries today announced that it has partnered with Aras, provider of a digital transformation platform to enable the resilient enterprise to deliver an integration between Canvas Envision and the Aras innovator platform.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Trademarks
thefastmode.com

Nokia, Infradata Deploy Integrated IP/Optical Data Center Interconnect in Netherlands

Nokia and Infradata on Wednesday announced an integrated IP/optical data center interconnect solution for NorthC Datacenters (NorthC), the largest regional data center provider in the Netherlands. The solution creates a single virtual data center that connects 10 NorthC data centers. The high-speed Region Connect Ring enables NorthC to offer its...
BUSINESS
CMSWire

Acquia Acquires Widen, Salesforce Updates Service Cloud and More CX News

Acquia, a Boston-based digital experience management software company, has announced that it has agreed to acquire Widen, a cloud-native digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software provider. The move represents the latest acquisition for a digital experience management software provider, following moves from Bloomreach, Sitecore and Optimizely...
SOFTWARE
Times Union

Space-based Communications Innovator, Solstar Space, Earns Mobile Satellite Users Association Top Mobile Marketing Campaign Award

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Solstar Space (Solstar), the company making persistent space-based communications accessible, today earned the Mobile Satellite Users Association’s (MSUA) 2021 Top Mobile Marketing Campaign Award. The company received the award in acknowledgement of its crowdfunding campaign that resulted in $1.1 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round to continue development of its space-based persistent communications solutions. The Top Mobile Marketing Campaign award was received by Solstar CEO and Founder, Brian Barnett, at the MSUA's annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards ceremony held during the SATELLITE 2021 conference.
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

Cloudingo Joins Boomi's Technology Partner Program, Helps Customers Add Data Quality to Salesforce Integrations

Cloudingo, by Symphonic Source, Inc., a leading provider of solutions that ensure data quality integrity between Salesforce and other applications, today announced a partnership with Boomi™, leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) known for its speed, ease-of-use, and low total cost of ownership. Through this partnership, Cloudingo’s intelligent data quality engine can be integrated with the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform connectors to deliver seamless data quality between Salesforce and other applications including Oracle Netsuite, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP.
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

Skytron Announces New Native 4K Integration System

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Skytron is excited to announce the release of their latest video integration system, the SkyVision Ascend, which sets a new standard for accurate, crystal-clear 4K visual access during procedures. The SkyVision Ascend works alongside OR staff to improve surgical workflow, efficiency, and staff...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Fuze Expands Microsoft Teams Integration to Drive Deeper Enterprise Collaboration

New direct routing solution and enhanced add-on capabilities provide improved flexibility and calling experience across communications platforms. Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced expanded Microsoft Teams integrations to enable more seamless and efficient workflows between both Fuze and Teams users. These enhancements to the Fuze for Teams portfolio feature a new direct routing solution and expanded add-on functionality, improving the overall enterprise communications and collaboration experience across all modalities. With Fuze for Teams, customers can enhance their Teams experience through enterprise-grade security and reliability across a consistent global platform.
SOFTWARE
Times Union

Apcela Releases 2021 State of Enterprise WAN Transformation Report

Report Finds COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerated Key Trends in WAN Transformation. Apcela, the leader in software-defined, cloud-optimized network services, today announced its 2021 State of WAN Transformation report. The report outlines the latest trends in enterprises transforming WAN and security architectures, as they accelerate post-COVID19 digital transformation agendas. Digitalization, work from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Union

dicentra and AIDP Announce Partnership on Upcoming Virtual Event: The Future of Health and Wellness - From Personalized Nutrition to Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. dicentra, a contract research organization (CRO) and professional consulting firm headquartered in Toronto, is proud to announce its partnership with AIDP Inc., who will be signing on as the exclusive sponsor and co-host for the upcoming digital conference “The Future of Health and Wellness – From Personalized Nutrition to Artificial Intelligence". The virtual event is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2021.
HEALTH
Times Union

CobbleStone® Recognized as Best Contract Lifecycle Management Software of 2021 by Digital.com

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. CobbleStone Software – a leading CLM software provider recognized as a contract lifecycle management software Leader by Forrester Research, Inc. – is pleased to announce its recognition as a top pick in Digital.com's review, The Best Contract Lifecycle Management Software of 2021. Digital.com is a web publication that assists business leaders in finding the best tools to take their business into the future by providing reviews of the best products, services, and software solutions for their ranging needs.
SOFTWARE
Times Union

Woolpert Utilizes Esri Technology to Launch AirportWorX Application Portal

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Woolpert, an Esri Gold Partner, has developed an operations management application portal to help airports efficiently access and manage daily inspections, work orders and leasehold data. AirportWorX is a GIS-based solution designed to support the needs of general aviation, small commuter, Part 139 and non-Part 139 airports. The application portal aggregates and documents data, analytics and location information through a single dashboard, which is accessible via desktop computer and mobile device.
TECHNOLOGY
Gigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating Unstructured Data Management

Exponential data growth is no longer news, with the growth of unstructured data now outpacing structured data by several orders of magnitude. Many factors are contributing to this growth, and human-generated data is now only a fraction of the total data generated globally. It is now machine-generated data that is growing the fastest, thanks to the increasing number and quality of sensors, compute power, parallelism, and so on. This is data that, in most cases, needs to be stored for long periods of time, or forever.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

