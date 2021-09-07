Girl Creates Fairy Garden, Woman Pretends To Be Fairy Pen Pal, Feels Trip Ensues

The world's in no short supply of sloppy failures, dangerous mishaps, and general moments where people couldn't be bothered to pull off their jobs correctly. Such is life. Chaos lurks around every corner, and life just loves to be difficult. With that being said, sometimes we need to take a healthy pause from otherwise steadily swimming through the endless stream of fails, to instead embrace a heartwarming story that's so powerful it might actually (temporarily) restore your faith in humanity. Well, this story definitely fits the bill for that. Shoutout to Twitter user @saysthefox for sharing her beautiful story with the world.