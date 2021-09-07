CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Girl Creates Fairy Garden, Woman Pretends To Be Fairy Pen Pal, Feels Trip Ensues

By mattstaff
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world's in no short supply of sloppy failures, dangerous mishaps, and general moments where people couldn't be bothered to pull off their jobs correctly. Such is life. Chaos lurks around every corner, and life just loves to be difficult. With that being said, sometimes we need to take a healthy pause from otherwise steadily swimming through the endless stream of fails, to instead embrace a heartwarming story that's so powerful it might actually (temporarily) restore your faith in humanity. Well, this story definitely fits the bill for that. Shoutout to Twitter user @saysthefox for sharing her beautiful story with the world.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
obsev.com

Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pen Pal#Fairy#Saysthefox
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Glamour

Simone Biles's Met Gala 2021 Dress Was So Intricate Six Men Had to Help Carry It

Hot off her appearance at the VMAs, Simone Biles just made her Met ball debut on the Met gala 2021 red carpet. And it was quite the entrance. The gymnast's silver train was so massive that it had to be carried up the steps by a team of six men (yes, really). Biles described her AREA x Athleta dress, which consists of a black bodysuit with star details and the aforementioned massive train, as having “flexibility from mat to Met.” She also revealed that it weighs a whopping 88 pounds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy