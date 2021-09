On Sept. 20, Ken James will move to a newly created administrative role at Muskegon Community College to help lead the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy. To James, that means serving four distinct constituencies: students, faculty and staff, the community at large, and businesses. A leader in promoting organizational diversity in West Michigan, James most recently served for three years as the director of inclusion at the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. He’s held similar positions over more than two decades at the city of Muskegon, Hackley Hospital, Grand Valley State University and Meijer Inc. James recently spoke with MiBiz about his new role and priorities that continue his DEI mission.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO