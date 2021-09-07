CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Devil Is Certainly in the Details

By Susan Pendergrass
showmeinstitute.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Rescue Plan (ARP) contains the latest federal stimulus package for public education, of which Missouri is set to receive $1.9 billion. The plan doesn’t dictate how the funds must be spent, in contrast to the education stimulus packages of the Great Recession. It does contain one pesky detail, though. Before funds can be spent, the state education agency, known as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) in Missouri, must engage in “meaningful consultation.” with stakeholders.

