The Tabor Opera House was the first theater to go up in Leadville in 1879, and over 140 years later it is the only one left standing. Originally built by Horace Tabor, who made a $9 million fortune on silver before losing it all in a single decade, the building has withstood the test of time as it transitioned to the ownership of the fraternal order of the Elks Club, then to local historian Evelyn Furman and her family, until finally being purchased by the city of Leadville in 2016.

LEADVILLE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO