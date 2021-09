BALTIMORE—Entering the eighth inning, the Orioles looked lifeless. They hadn’t scored and had just five hits against the Kansas City Royals. The 5-0 deficit looked insurmountable, but 12 batters, 69 pitches and a dropped fly ball later, the Orioles had managed to score nine runs and held on for an improbable 9-8 victory Wednesday night before an announced crowd of 4,965 — the lowest full-capacity crowd in the history of Oriole Park, 16 fewer than Tuesday night.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO