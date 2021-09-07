CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Home Ignites Due to Oily Rags

By Woody
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dad always said, lay those rags out, then throw them away...or they'll catch on fire. I was always like, Yeah, right....they'll just magically burst into flames, huh? it turns out dad was right...kind of. Most of our oily rags were from working on vehicles, and generally speaking, motor oil and engine grease don't self-combust. Linseed oil, on the other hand, is a whole different deal. If you use linseed oil and just wad up the rag and throw it away, it heats up chemically as it evaporates, and yes, sets itself on fire! Wanna see it actually happen?

keyw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97 Rock

Kennewick Cops Seeking Rattle Trap Car and Home Theft Driver (VIDEO)

Kennewick Police are seeking to locate this car and it's driver, wanted for residential breaking and entering and theft. The car is very distinctive. The search is on for this suspect after they were seen removing items from a woman's home in the neighborhood of 4th and Yelm in Kennewick. The incident occurred last Thursday.
KENNEWICK, WA
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into Allentown Home, Ignites Fire

A driver was hospitalized after losing control and slamming his car into a vacant home, sparking a fire in Allentown Monday night, authorities said.Fire crews arrived at the scene near East Emmaus Avenue and South Albert Street just after 9 p.m., Allentown Fire Capt. of Public Affairs John Christop…
ALLENTOWN, PA
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick man robbed and assaulted

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department released new information about a robbery that happened on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. near N. Union Street and W. Albany Avenue. In KPD’s Facebook post, police say they received a call from a man who was robbed and assaulted by a white man and two Hispanic men. The caller said he saw the three men leave in a red sedan.
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick home and car struck with multiple rounds of bullets

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Several 911 calls reported weapons complaints and referenced shots fired early Sunday morning in Kennewick, according to Kennewick Police Department (KPD). The incident happened around the 4000 block of South Vancouver Street at 2:08 a.m., according to a press release from KPD. Upon arrival, a home and...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Kennewick, WA
Accidents
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
97 Rock

Shots Fired Overnight In Kennewick Neighborhood

Kennewick Police are reporting that shots were fired overnight near Vancouver Street. In a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, the incident occurred early Sunday morning. Kennewick Police are still investigating the incident. Here are the details of the incident according to the Kennewick Police Department:. On September 12th,...
KENNEWICK, WA
Tri-City Herald

Fires damage Kennewick homes. 2 juveniles seen running from one

Kennewick police are looking for information about two juveniles seen running from a house fire Tuesday. Flames broke out in the back of a vacant single-family home at 311 S. Auburn St. just after 12:45 p.m. Firefighters could see the smoke from their Auburn Street fire station and arrived within...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Police & Fire Departments Seek Your Help in Kennewick House Fire

The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two juveniles seen running from a burning home Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, the Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to a home near Keewaydin Park just before 1 pm. The single-family vacant home at 311 South Auburn Street had flames and smoke coming from a back room at the residence.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Oil#Linseed Oil#Rags#Ignite#Accident#Yaktrinews Com
98.3 The KEY

Pasco Fatality Reported After Car Collides With Classic Car

Pasco Police responded to a fatality collision that sadly ended with one death. According to reports from the Pasco Police, Officers responded Saturday evening at about 7:13 PM, medics and officers responded to a 2-car collision at Court/ Road 88. A bright yellow 1933 Willys hot rod with a fiberglass...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Popeyes Fried Chicken Coming to Kennewick

Years ago, I worked at a radio station in New Orleans and enjoyed a lot of Popeyes chicken. Later I moved to an area of the country that had never even heard of it! It's kind of like when a Texan moves to the Tri-Cities and looks for a Whataburger restaurant LOL. I really like Popeye's fried chicken. But only if it's the spicy stuff. If it's not going to be spicy, then KFC will do me just fine. Oh, and Popeyes Cajun Rice is my favorite! But my wife hates it LOL. In 2019 Popeyes came out with their chicken sandwich, you know the one that had overnight success and everybody raved about it. Personally, I think Wendy's spicy chicken is the king of the chicken sandwiches. McDonald's and Burger King have chimed in with their varieties as well. Don't get me wrong, Popeye's chicken sandwich is good. But I never thought it was something worth all the hype. I've made many trips to Sunnyside just to get some Cajun Rice and Popeye's spicy fried chicken. It looks like I'll be able to save some gas when I get the urge now because Popeyes is coming to Kennewick! They'll be located at 395 and Clearwater across the street from Walgreens (there used to be a used car lot there). I think they could have picked a better intersection personally. Getting off 395 and back on is going to be a nightmare. So the permits have been issued and construction should begin shortly. As with every new food place in the Tri-Cities, it'll be packed for the first few weeks, so I'll probably just drive to Sunnyside until it slows down!
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Beloved Kennewick Restaurant Owner Passes Away

If you've ever had a plate of spaghetti at Kennewick's most beloved Italian restaurant, then you've been touched by Carmine Aitoro. Carmine Aitoro and his wife Joyce operated the very popular and beloved Italian restaurant Carmine's for over 11 years before retiring in 2019. Carmine's Restaurant posted on their Facebook...
KENNEWICK, WA
Motor1.com

See Pickup Driver Destroy Camping Trailer At Dairy Queen Drive-Thru

Just when you think you've seen everything, a single video surfaces from the depths of the internet to remind you that nope, there are endless levels of crazy. Reddit is perhaps the best place for such reminders, and that's where we encountered this, um incident. We can't call this an accident, which will become abundantly clear once you see the video.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Man Tries To Steal Van, Ends Up Shooting It Instead!

Kennewick Police are investigating an early morning Friday shooting near Clearwater Avenue. KPD is reporting a shooting incident overnight that occurred on the 4300 block of West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick. In a report posted on the Kennewick Police Department Facebook page, they described and filed the report as such:
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick Police report attempted felony

KENNEWICK, Wash. –Kennewick Police said in their Facebook post; they arrested Randy Rogers, who allegedly attempted to steal a change machine at a local business. KPD also posted the picture of Snod’s Car Wash in their Facebook post. Monday evening, officers said they responded to the 200 block of N....
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Pasco Police vs Pasco Fire Tomorrow In a Battle for Blood

The first annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive takes place tomorrow in Pasco! The Pasco Police are competing with the Pasco Fire Department to see who can get the most donations during this drive. Will you stop by the Pasco Police Department on West Clark to make your donation? Or will you go to the Pasco fire department to get a free water bottle? The free water bottle sounds pretty good, so what is the Pasco Police Department offering? They promised to call off the pursuit! (Depending on conditions, and thanks to crappy new laws LOL).
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Richland Man Dead in Sunday Rollover Crash on I-182

A Richland man is dead after he lost control and rolled his vehicle Sunday night. According to a press release from Washington State Patrol, the crash happened in Richland on Westbound State Route 240 to Eastbound Interstate 182 at about 7:30 pm. 35-year-old Craig Nunamaker lost control of his car...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is Not A Freak Accident’: 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four Minnesotans were found killed in western Wisconsin this weekend. The victims were discovered in an abandoned SUV in the town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County. The Dunn County sheriff says all four died of gunshot wounds. “I’m numb. I feel empty,” said Damone Presley, the father of Nitosha Presley, one of the victims. Nitosha was 30 and lived in Stillwater. Nitosha Presley (credit: Family) “She was a beautiful mother, granddaughter, just an inspiration and joy in my life,” Damone said. “Good heart, a teddy bear as a person. Well-liked.” Nitosha leaves behind two children, ages 4 and 11. One of the other...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy