Argus Observer Online
 6 days ago

Take a look at the results from the local volleyball, soccer, cross country, and football competitions. The prep-scores may not contain every sport in the column, depending on the competitions that took place. Cross country results will only contain the top three finishers from each team. Friday, September 3. Football.

www.argusobserver.com

Comments / 0

heraldcourier.com

PREP FOOTBALL: Prep Football predictions for Thursday games

Last meeting: Eastside 28, Lebanon 14 (Sept. 27, 2019 in Lebanon, Va.) One of these clubs will get a much-needed win tonight. … Lebanon (0-2) has had a tough start to the season, losing to Honaker and Patrick Henry by double digits… Meanwhile, Eastside (0-1) scrimmaged Virginia High, played Union in a VHSL Benefit Game and lost its season-opener to Wise County Central. Those are all Class 2 teams that happen to have a combined record of 5-0. “I know the scores are what they are, but I guarantee nobody has played three tougher games than we have,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “Hopefully, this gets us ready for our [Class 1] schedule.” … Blake Jones, Ben Ward and Jordan Gray have been among the bright spots for the Spartans. Last week’s game against Lee High was not played due to COVID-19 protocols. … Lebanon is playing on a Thursday night for the second straight week. … Look for Eastside to get rewarded for those rigorous games they scheduled before this one.
LEBANON, VA
NWI.com

Check out scores from area prep events from Monday, Aug. 30

HOBART – Morgan Sanchez 48, Chelsea Chavez 66, Shanena Knight 66, Hanna Balaszek 69. WHEELER – Angela Pecoski 61, Kendyl Chevalier 63, Mya DeJesus 64, Karys Gheaja 71. CALUMET – Astrid Garrett 71, Lillian Tortolano 72. RECORDS – Wheeler 6-8. Kankakee Valley 189, Portage 202. AT SANDY PINES. KANKAKEE VALLEY...
TENNIS
Standard-Examiner

Prep football roundup: Fonoti-Maikui scores 4 TDs, Northridge beats Box Elder

BRIGHAM CITY — Maximus Fonoti-Maikui passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two as Northridge High football defeated Box Elder 37-27 on Friday night. AJ Tillman scored first for Northridge (4-1, 1-0 Region 5) on a 45-yard run to open the game. Fonoti-Maikui found Josh Acord for an 8-yard scoring strike with 5:15 left in the first quarter, then scored on an 8-yard run and hit Tillman for a 17-yard score, both in the second quarter. Fonoti-Maikui scampered for a 44-yard score in the third, then Hunter Gessell booted a 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
shelbycountypost.com

Prep Report: Hartsell continues to set scoring records at Southwestern

Aiden Hartsell will graduate Southwestern as its most decorated soccer player in program history. The senior has already set three new offensive scoring records this season. On Monday against Morristown, Hartsell pushed the goals scored in a single game record a little further out there. Hartsell (photo) scored seven goals...
SOCCER
#Volleyball#Football#Parma#Women S Soccer Fruitland
Newport News-Times

Preps hit gridiron this weekend

It’s the most wonderful weekend of the year for Oregon high school football fans. On Thursday night, Waldport High School hosted Myrtle Point in Lincoln County’s first football game of the 2021-22 school year. Tonight (Friday), the majority of the area’s other football programs get their first taste of the gridiron this season, when Newport opens at Tillamook, Heppner visits Toledo, and Yamhill-Carlton travels to Lincoln City to meet Taft. All of Friday night’s games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff, according to schedules listed on OSAA.com.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Democrat-Herald

Prep football: Spartans drop high-scoring opener to Olympians

Corvallis High senior quarterback Carter Steeves threw three touchdown passes on Friday night against visiting Sprague, but the Spartan defense struggled against the Olympians’ passing attack in a 41-20 loss. Sprague senior quarterback Logan Smith threw five touchdown passes for the visiting Olympians, including two long-range strikes to senior wideout...
CORVALLIS, OR
Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Local prep roundup

Northeast R-IV School at Cairo softball team suffered a 13-3 road loss Friday to Brunswick/Keytesville/Northwest Mendon in five innings reported Lady 'Cats coach Brian Winkler. Losing pitcher for the Lady 'Cats in this 2021 fall season opening contest was senior Morgan Taylor. Only four runs charged to her were earned...
CAIRO, MO
Rapid City Journal

PREP ROUNDUP: Raiders score early in win over Sturgis

Seven players found the net as the hosts scored twice in the opening four minutes of the match, and Rapid City Stevens dominated Sturgis 10-1 in boys soccer action Saturday afternoon at Sioux Park. The Raiders improved to 5-2 on the season with the win and prepare to take on...
STURGIS, SD
thunder1320.com

Thursday Prep Sports Schedule

The CHS Golf Team will be in action against Tullahoma and Lincoln County at Lakewood Country Club. Tee off at 1 pm. Meanwhile, the Westwood Rocket football team is at Eagleville. Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and that will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Marin Independent Journal

Preps of the week: High-scoring football stars lead the way

The second week of the prep football season saw a pair of players break loose for four touchdowns in a single quarter — although they did it in vastly different ways. Marin Catholic’s Charlie Knapp started the pyrotechnics in the first quarter on Friday night against Concord, scoring twice on defense and on offense.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Sandusky Register

PREP ROUNDUP: Vermilion scores late to edge Edison, 5-4

MILAN TWP. -- Edison scored two goals in the second half to tie the match before a late Vermilion goal gave the Sailors a 5-4 girls soccer victory Wednesday at Bolt Field. Liv Penton scored two first-half goals for Vermilion (2-1) and Evelynn Jones and Jenna Binder scored in the second half.
VERMILION, OH
Twin Falls Times-News

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Football, soccer and volleyball scores

BURLEY — Burley senior Prestyn Ramos had three touchdowns including a 49-yard run and junior quarterback Cale Loveland had two scores in the Bobcats home win over the Indians. Burley 1-1 on the season and Buhl 0-2. Girls Soccer. Gooding 4, Declo 2. DECLO — The Senators defeated the host...
BURLEY, ID
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area prep football week 1 scores and statistics

RUSHING - ND: Lucas Simon 16-118, 2 TDs; Thomas Meche 12-41; Luke Lavergne 11-12; Andrew Habetz 4-8; Nick Swacker 1-(3). SSIDE: Aaron Ford 7-56; Jake Held 11-31, TD; Vernell Joseph 6-14; Tommy Ransonet 6-3; Jaydun Colbert 1-(-5). PASSING - ND: Swacker 13-20-0 168, 2 TDs. SSIDE: Held 3-9-0 41. RECEIVING...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
metropolisplanet.com

Prep wrap-up

Massac County’s boys soccer team shut out Pinckneyville 4-0 to notch their second win of the season. Massac took the opportunity against a somewhat short-handed Panther squad to play a lot of underclassmen and the playing time will only benefit the youngsters and the squad as the season progresses. The Pats took on Carterville in a big SIRR matchup Tuesday. The Lions were “a horse of a different color.” In their toughest test of the young season, Massac spotted Carterville a 3-0 halftime lead and roared back to close the gap to 3-2 with around 5-6 minutes left. But a beautifully executed play on goal resulted in a net-finding header and Carterville’s fourth goal. It proved to be the final goal of the game and the Lions owned a hard-fought 4-2 win. Noah Elliott and Eli Quint scored the goals spearheading the Massac comeback effort.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
Arkansas Online

Prep Volleyball Roundup

Courtney Swilling hammered 15 kills and Myia McCoy added 12 to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a hard-fought 22-25, 30-28, 25-15, 19-25, 15-13 win over Russellville in 5A-West Conference play. Landis Luke was also in double digits with 11 kills, while Tori Howard anchored the defense with 28 digs for...
SPORTS
mississippiscoreboard.com

GERMANTOWN DEFEATS LAKE CHARLES, LA., COLLEGE PREP 40-26, DEFENSE SCORES TWO TOUCHDOWNS AND SAFETY (with photo gallery) – By Robert Wilson

Germantown interim coach Scott Brown has been coaching football for 26 years, 19 of those years as a head coach and most of those years as a defensive coordinator, so he knows the importance of defensive scores. Those were huge in Germantown’s 40-26 victory over Lake Charles, La., College Prep...
HIGH SCHOOL
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Abby Jay scores twice to help Central Valley girls soccer top Mead

Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Central Valley 3, Mead 1: Abby Jay scored two goals and the visiting Bears (2-1) beat the Panthers (2-1) in a nonleague game. Zoe Crockett scored and assisted on both of Jay's goals. Ayden Wells scored for Mead.
MEAD, WA
myalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Boys Soccer wins, and scores for Prep Sports from Tuesday

-Tigers are now 2-1 will host Rochester Century tomorrow. -#3 Singles Rachel Doppelhammer and No 1 doubles, Hannah Wilner and Marissa Hanson pick up wins. Alden-Conger def. Blooming Prairie, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16 Madelia 3 USC 0 25-23, 25-23, 27-25 Rebels will host Kenyon Wanamingo tomorrow. Rockford 3 Northwood Kensett 0...
ALBERT LEA, MN

