Long before Nirvana’s 1991 single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” became the defining anthem for the grunge revolution, it was just a phrase scribbled on Kurt Cobain’s wall. In August 1990, Cobain and his close friend, Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna, decided to vandalize a teen pregnancy center that had recently opened in their neighborhood. "It was a right-wing con where they got teenage girls to go in there and then told them they were gonna go to hell if they had abortions,” Hanna later recalled in the book Everybody Loves Our Town: An Oral History of Grunge. That night, the two artists spray-painted the facility: Hanna wrote “Fake Abortion Clinic, Everyone” while Cobain opted for “God Is Gay.”

