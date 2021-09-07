CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ThinkNow Launches First-Ever Cross-Cultural Council to Improve Multicultural Representation in Marketing

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. ThinkNow, a leading research technology company, is proud to announce the launch of its Cross-Cultural Council. This one-time think tank brings together some of the most innovative brands to lend their experience and expertise to improving multicultural marketing and advertising industry wide. The freshman class of the council consists of Wells Fargo, GroupM, and Native Tongue Communications, who will participate in a beta study of ThinkNow’s proprietary audience planning and segmentation tool, ConneKt.

