Ingrid Olivier Vorster Joins SPAN Digital as Managing Director
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. SPAN Digital, a global technical strategy and software engineering firm, today announced that Ingrid Olivier Vorster has joined the company as Managing Director, reporting to Chris Lyon, CEO. Vorster will lead and continue to grow SPAN’s South African operations. She is the latest leader to join SPAN’s team of talented engineers and technologists who create and build sophisticated solutions and digital products for SPAN’s global clients. Vorster will also contribute to the firm’s continued global growth and development by leading various strategic initiatives for SPAN.www.stamfordadvocate.com
