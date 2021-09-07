CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ingrid Olivier Vorster Joins SPAN Digital as Managing Director

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. SPAN Digital, a global technical strategy and software engineering firm, today announced that Ingrid Olivier Vorster has joined the company as Managing Director, reporting to Chris Lyon, CEO. Vorster will lead and continue to grow SPAN’s South African operations. She is the latest leader to join SPAN’s team of talented engineers and technologists who create and build sophisticated solutions and digital products for SPAN’s global clients. Vorster will also contribute to the firm’s continued global growth and development by leading various strategic initiatives for SPAN.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

Gregory Morrison Named to Amerisure Companies Board of Directors

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. The Amerisure Companies announce the election of Gregory Morrison to the board of directors of Amerisure Mutual Holdings, Inc. and the Amerisure Companies. Morrison most recently served and retired as senior vice president and chief information officer of Cox Enterprises, a $20 billion...
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Washington Office of Top Global Crisis Management Firm Red Banyan Hires Caroline Nesbit as Account Coordinator

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Red Banyan, a top crisis communications PR agency, has hired Caroline Nesbit as an Account Coordinator. Based in Washington, D.C., Nesbit will provide communications support to clients through content creation, research, and media relations. Nesbit is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a...
WASHINGTON, CT
Stamford Advocate

Zack Painting Sets New Company Record with Latest EMR Score

New EMR of .526 Confirms Company’s Exemplary Safety Record and Commitment to Minimizing Risk. Zack Painting Company, Inc., a leading commercial, industrial, and institutional painting contractor for nearly a century, recently achieved an Experience Modification Rating (EMR) of .526, setting a new company record and far exceeding industry standards for safety and loss prevention.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

iJoin Adds the Power of ProNvest's Full-Service Managed Account Solution

LDI-MAP (d.b.a. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin), a leader in retirement plan technologies, announced today a partnership with ProNvest, a national provider of high-touch, personalized managed account services. Recordkeepers and their advisor partners using iJoin will be able to select ProNvest’s program that includes participant access to retirement plan counselors as well as a suite of planning and gap analysis tools.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Management#Software Companies#Span Digital#Managing Director#South African#Prweb#Vula Mobile#Fethr#Bachelor Of Commerce#A Master Of Commerce#Saas
connectcre.com

JLL Names Global Chief Marketing Officer

JLL has named Siddharth Taparia to the global role of chief marketing officer. Based in Dallas, he will be responsible for the company’s global marketing strategy and will oversee all marketing activities worldwide. “As the real estate industry evolves in response to macro trends including rising capital allocations, sustainability, technology...
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Freeus Strengthens Personal Safety Platform Through FallSafety Acquisition

OGDEN, Utah (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Becklar, the parent company of Freeus and AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, announced they have completed a new company acquisition, a transformational purchase of FallSafety. FallSafety has developed an award-winning suite of apps and services for lone workers, working at height, workplace safety, and personal safety...
OGDEN, UT
MyChesCo

CMC Energy Services Names New Chief Information Officer

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — CMC Energy Services has named widely respected IT leader Paul Mackay as its first Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. “Data and technology empower our people and the customers we serve to accomplish more and Paul’s unique expertise will propel CMC forward as we continue to expand our impact,” said Tina Bennett, President and CEO. “Paul’s deep technology experience will enable CMC to elevate its services to our customers furthering our vision of creating a more livable, sustainable and equitable planet for all.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Appfire Appoints BeyondTrust CEO, Matt Dircks, to Board of Directors

Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, announced that Matt Dircks, CEO of BeyondTrust, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: Appfire Acquires Snapbytes Limited (UK) to Drive ITSM Innovation Within the Atlassian Ecosystem. “Matt’s deep understanding of software...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Shaw Industries Named a 2021 Shipper of Choice by FreightWaves

Company recognized for efficient supply chain by its service providers. Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw) has been named a 2021 Shipper of Choice by FreightWaves, in partnership with ArcBest. Each year, FreightWaves chooses a group of select companies that its carrier and broker readers consider their "Shipper of Choice.” The award was presented to 25 different manufacturers, distributers, and retailers from across the country. Shaw is the only flooring manufacturer to be recognized with this honor.
BUSINESS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

SSS appoints Andrew Leone as managing director

South Street Securities (SSS) hires Andrew Leone as managing director of equities finance. Based at the firm’s New York headquarters, Leone will be imperative in cultivating the equity finance and Delta 1 trading business. Prior to his new role, Leone spent six years with Nomura Securities, where he managed trading...
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Morningstar IM appoints Mike Coop as CIO for EMEA

Morningstar Investment Management Europe has promoted Mike Coop to chief investment officer for EMEA, succeeding Dan Kemp who was recently appointed global CIO of Morningstar IM. Coop (pictured), who joined the firm in 2017 as head of multi-asset portfolio management, will remain responsible for the Morningstar Managed Portfolio range as...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

HKEX Recruits Anthony Crampton as Its New Managing Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced that it has recruited Anthony Crampton as its new Managing Director, Head Of Management Reporting And Facilities Management, effective from 1st November 2021. Finance Magnates recently learned from a press release that Anthony Crampton, a Chartered Accountant and a qualified Chartered Financial...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Visionstate Welcomes New VP Marketing and Business Strategy

Visionstate Corp. (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Belinda Davidson in a contract role as its new VP Marketing and Business Strategy. Belinda brings significant industry experience to Visionstate through her extensive career within the commercial real estate operations sector. The vast majority of Belinda’s previous employment has been spent within a leading Canadian-based organization that is a global property owner, manager and developer with a strong international scope.
BUSINESS
CIO

What is Kyndryl? IBM’s managed infrastructure services spin-off explained

Kyndryl is the new name for IBM’s managed infrastructure services business, which will spin off as a separate company by the end of 2021. Initially, little will change for customers — except perhaps the logo on their invoice — but in time Kyndryl’s split from IBM will allow both businesses to innovate and to work with new partners.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Rokstone appoints Ian Anson as group managing director

Rokstone, one of the largest specialty (re)insurance MGA worldwide and a part of Aventum Group, has appointed Ian Anson (pictured) as group managing director. Anson joined Aventum Group last year as a portfolio manager and has been promoted to managing director in only 18 months. Before joining the group, he spent six years at Alesco Risk Management Services, where he was a placing broker for four years before being promoted to associate partner in 2017.
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

FreshDirect Names New Managing Director

Dave Bass has been named managing director of Ahold Delhaize USA's FreshDirect brand, an online food grocer that delivers fresh meat, fish, produce and specialty items to customers across the New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. metro areas. He takes over for Farhan Siddiqi, Ahold Delhaize’s chief digital officer who was serving as interim CEO for FreshDirect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
martechseries.com

Unanet and OpenAsset Announce Partnership for Digital Asset Management

Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider purpose-built for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, today announced it has partnered with OpenAsset, the only project-based digital asset management solution for AEC, to provide further integration on its industry-leading Unanet Connect platform. The latest partnership offers customers automated digital asset management (DAM) tools to improve marketing and business development efficiency.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy