How to get the Haven Device in State of Decay 2
Dealing with sieges on your base in State of Decay 2 can be an exhausting experience. The larger your community becomes and the more facilities you install will cause the zombie risk bar in your base to go up, requiring you to return to your base and fight off a horde of enemies or risk your community members to die without you there. However, a new facility added in the Homecoming update will remove that from the equation. Here is how to get the Haven Device in State of Decay 2.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0