How to get the Haven Device in State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2’s Homecoming update is live now and allows you to travel back to Trumbull Valley, the location of the first game. While the map was technically already in the game, it was only accessible through the Heartland game mode, which had its own story and wasn’t the traditional State of Decay 2 experience. Now that Trumbull Vallet is a part of the main game mode, you can set up your community in the region and play out the game like you normally would. Here is how you can set up a community in Trumbull Valley in State of Decay 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO