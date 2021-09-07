CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ingrid Olivier Vorster Joins SPAN Digital as Managing Director

Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. SPAN Digital, a global technical strategy and software engineering firm, today announced that Ingrid Olivier Vorster has joined the company as Managing Director, reporting to Chris Lyon, CEO. Vorster will lead and continue to grow SPAN’s South African operations. She is the latest leader to join SPAN’s team of talented engineers and technologists who create and build sophisticated solutions and digital products for SPAN’s global clients. Vorster will also contribute to the firm’s continued global growth and development by leading various strategic initiatives for SPAN.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

Gregory Morrison Named to Amerisure Companies Board of Directors

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. The Amerisure Companies announce the election of Gregory Morrison to the board of directors of Amerisure Mutual Holdings, Inc. and the Amerisure Companies. Morrison most recently served and retired as senior vice president and chief information officer of Cox Enterprises, a $20 billion...
BUSINESS
Times Union

Skytron Announces New Native 4K Integration System

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Skytron is excited to announce the release of their latest video integration system, the SkyVision Ascend, which sets a new standard for accurate, crystal-clear 4K visual access during procedures. The SkyVision Ascend works alongside OR staff to improve surgical workflow, efficiency, and staff...
ELECTRONICS
Times Union

Edalex Announces Revolutionary Skills-First Evidence Alignment - Suite of New Functionality Available Globally for the First Time Through the Credentialate Platform

MELBOURNE, Victoria (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Edalex, the edTech company on a mission to surface learning outcomes, digital assets and the power of individual achievement, today announced the launch of a suite of revolutionary Skills-First Evidence Alignment tools, available globally for the first time through their Credentialate platform. Designed specifically...
BUSINESS
Times Union

Zack Painting Sets New Company Record with Latest EMR Score

New EMR of .526 Confirms Company’s Exemplary Safety Record and Commitment to Minimizing Risk. Zack Painting Company, Inc., a leading commercial, industrial, and institutional painting contractor for nearly a century, recently achieved an Experience Modification Rating (EMR) of .526, setting a new company record and far exceeding industry standards for safety and loss prevention.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Management#Software Companies#Span Digital#Managing Director#South African#Prweb#Vula Mobile#Fethr#Bachelor Of Commerce#A Master Of Commerce#Saas
Times Union

RAM Technologies, Inc. Distributes New Release of HEALTHsuite Advantage™, The Premier Payer Platform for Government Sponsored Healthcare

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in enterprise software solutions and services for health plans administering government sponsored healthcare (Medicare Advantage, Special Needs Plans and Managed Medicaid), is pleased to announce the distribution of HEALTHsuite Advantage™ 21.00. The latest release of the innovative enterprise core administrative processing system features new operational and compliance efficiencies for the RAM Technologies, Inc. client base.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Appfire Appoints BeyondTrust CEO, Matt Dircks, to Board of Directors

Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, announced that Matt Dircks, CEO of BeyondTrust, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: Appfire Acquires Snapbytes Limited (UK) to Drive ITSM Innovation Within the Atlassian Ecosystem. “Matt’s deep understanding of software...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

CMC Energy Services Names New Chief Information Officer

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — CMC Energy Services has named widely respected IT leader Paul Mackay as its first Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. “Data and technology empower our people and the customers we serve to accomplish more and Paul’s unique expertise will propel CMC forward as we continue to expand our impact,” said Tina Bennett, President and CEO. “Paul’s deep technology experience will enable CMC to elevate its services to our customers furthering our vision of creating a more livable, sustainable and equitable planet for all.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Marketing
albuquerqueexpress.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
Times Union

Shaw Industries Named a 2021 Shipper of Choice by FreightWaves

Company recognized for efficient supply chain by its service providers. Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw) has been named a 2021 Shipper of Choice by FreightWaves, in partnership with ArcBest. Each year, FreightWaves chooses a group of select companies that its carrier and broker readers consider their "Shipper of Choice.” The award was presented to 25 different manufacturers, distributers, and retailers from across the country. Shaw is the only flooring manufacturer to be recognized with this honor.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Enterprise Growth Manager/Director

With a Head Office in London, our client is a venture-backed scale-up with offices in Barcelona and New York. Having recently closed Series A funding, they are now keen to bring in an exceptional Growth Manager to join them on their journey to Series B and beyond. 2021 has seen them grow significantly and this is expected to continue with revenues increasing by 300%+.
BUSINESS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

SSS appoints Andrew Leone as managing director

South Street Securities (SSS) hires Andrew Leone as managing director of equities finance. Based at the firm’s New York headquarters, Leone will be imperative in cultivating the equity finance and Delta 1 trading business. Prior to his new role, Leone spent six years with Nomura Securities, where he managed trading...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

HKEX Recruits Anthony Crampton as Its New Managing Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced that it has recruited Anthony Crampton as its new Managing Director, Head Of Management Reporting And Facilities Management, effective from 1st November 2021. Finance Magnates recently learned from a press release that Anthony Crampton, a Chartered Accountant and a qualified Chartered Financial...
BUSINESS
CIO

What is Kyndryl? IBM’s managed infrastructure services spin-off explained

Kyndryl is the new name for IBM’s managed infrastructure services business, which will spin off as a separate company by the end of 2021. Initially, little will change for customers — except perhaps the logo on their invoice — but in time Kyndryl’s split from IBM will allow both businesses to innovate and to work with new partners.
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Morningstar IM appoints Mike Coop as CIO for EMEA

Morningstar Investment Management Europe has promoted Mike Coop to chief investment officer for EMEA, succeeding Dan Kemp who was recently appointed global CIO of Morningstar IM. Coop (pictured), who joined the firm in 2017 as head of multi-asset portfolio management, will remain responsible for the Morningstar Managed Portfolio range as...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Joe Proto Joins ActiveWorx Board of Directors

NORRISTOWN, PA — ActiveWorx announced that Joe Proto will join the Board of Directors and serve as Chairman of the Strategic Advisory Board, effective immediately. A serial entrepreneur and senior executive, Mr. Proto has four decades of experience in the financial technology and banking industries. In his dual role, he will work closely with the executive team to support ActiveWorx’s position as a leader in financial automation and B2B payments.
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

FreshDirect Names New Managing Director

Dave Bass has been named managing director of Ahold Delhaize USA's FreshDirect brand, an online food grocer that delivers fresh meat, fish, produce and specialty items to customers across the New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. metro areas. He takes over for Farhan Siddiqi, Ahold Delhaize’s chief digital officer who was serving as interim CEO for FreshDirect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
martechseries.com

Unanet and OpenAsset Announce Partnership for Digital Asset Management

Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider purpose-built for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, today announced it has partnered with OpenAsset, the only project-based digital asset management solution for AEC, to provide further integration on its industry-leading Unanet Connect platform. The latest partnership offers customers automated digital asset management (DAM) tools to improve marketing and business development efficiency.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Joined Aparium Hotel Group as Corporate Director of Sales

Harper Counts joins the team as Corporate Director of Sales overseeing the sales teams both within the organization and across Aparium's portfolio of properties. Prior to joining Aparium, Counts was the Director of Sales and Marketing for The Gwen, A Luxury Collection Hotel, and will lend her expertise in the luxury market to boost growth at Aparium's award-winning luxury properties. Prior to The Gwen, Counts spent seven years at Marriott International where she developed extensive expertise in hospitality sales.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy