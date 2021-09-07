Ingrid Olivier Vorster Joins SPAN Digital as Managing Director

Company recognized for efficient supply chain by its service providers. Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Shaw) has been named a 2021 Shipper of Choice by FreightWaves, in partnership with ArcBest. Each year, FreightWaves chooses a group of select companies that its carrier and broker readers consider their "Shipper of Choice.” The award was presented to 25 different manufacturers, distributers, and retailers from across the country. Shaw is the only flooring manufacturer to be recognized with this honor.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO