"INE Live" Goes Live With Interactive, Multi-Platform Video Streaming Feature

Video games are a risky business, and at their highest tier, the ill-defined AAA game, it’s sink or swim for publishers and the like. Massive budget inflation over the past two decades has contributed to an ever-widening gap between indie and AAA titles. This trend has created obstacles for smaller or independent developers securing funding for their games. As the industry has shifted far away from traditional 3D platformers, games like the original Psychonauts (2005) have been long relegated behind countless other genres. Luckily for Tim Schafer and Double Fine Studios, a massive crowd-funding campaign followed by a purchase by Xbox created fertile soil to develop a sequel 16 years in the making: Psychonauts 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO