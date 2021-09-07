Air Jordan 1 High OG "Prototype" New Release Date Confirmed

One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG, and if you've been following this website for a while, you probably already know that we feel that way. Since 1985, this shoe has been churning out a ton of great colorways and as we make our way through 2021, we are set to receive even more. The next Air Jordan 1 on tap for this year is the "Prototype" model, which we have seen plenty of teasers for so far this year.