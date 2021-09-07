CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ThinkNow Launches First-Ever Cross-Cultural Council to Improve Multicultural Representation in Marketing

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURBANK, Calif. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. ThinkNow, a leading research technology company, is proud to announce the launch of its Cross-Cultural Council. This one-time think tank brings together some of the most innovative brands to lend their experience and expertise to improving multicultural marketing and advertising industry wide. The freshman class of the council consists of Wells Fargo, GroupM, and Native Tongue Communications, who will participate in a beta study of ThinkNow’s proprietary audience planning and segmentation tool, ConneKt.

HealthLeaders' New Line of Product Offerings Creates Insights, Networking, Community Opportunities for Healthcare Marketing Executives

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. HealthLeaders is proud to announce the launch of the new healthcare Marketing eNewsletter, featuring healthcare marketing analysis, insights, and news. The eNewsletter is part of HealthLeaders' larger strategy and product offerings to connect with busy healthcare marketing executives who are looking for peer-based insights to help them with their most pressing challenges.
Space-based Communications Innovator, Solstar Space, Earns Mobile Satellite Users Association Top Mobile Marketing Campaign Award

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Solstar Space (Solstar), the company making persistent space-based communications accessible, today earned the Mobile Satellite Users Association’s (MSUA) 2021 Top Mobile Marketing Campaign Award. The company received the award in acknowledgement of its crowdfunding campaign that resulted in $1.1 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round to continue development of its space-based persistent communications solutions. The Top Mobile Marketing Campaign award was received by Solstar CEO and Founder, Brian Barnett, at the MSUA's annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards ceremony held during the SATELLITE 2021 conference.
The Pitch: Advertising and marketing news for 9.14.21

Elevation launched a campaign for Farmer John, a West Coast-based sausage maker. The work debuts new brand messaging the agency developed with the tagline, “So Fresh. So Flavorful. So California.” The campaign includes broadcast and streaming video, digital display, paid and organic social, and point-of-purchase messaging and shopper marketing efforts.
Disrupting the Review Site Paradigm - Fastbase Launches Trustfeed Consumer Reviews

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) has officially launched the Trustfeed brand, a company and consumer review platform disrupting the community-driven consumer review platform market. For consumers and businesses looking for endorsements, 'Ask a friend' has turned into an industry. Online review...
ClassWallet Expands its Marketing Focus by Hiring Karen Nelson as VP Marketing

ClassWallet, the leading digital wallet technology for K-12 education, has appointed Karen Nelson, an experienced global marketing executive with more than 20 years’ industry experience, as the company’s vice president of marketing. Nelson will oversee the brand, demand generation, communications and product marketing strategy for the rapidly growing organization. Marketing...
Improve the Shopping Experience: 6 Tips Implement Cross-channel Marketing

Cross-channel marketing is a digital marketing strategy used by marketers across the world to give their consumers a consistent experience while dealing with their business across different digital channels. It's an effective approach to construct client journeys that span several channels in your marketing plan. It might be difficult to...
H Code’s Leadership in Multicultural Marketing Bolstered by Falfurrias Capital Partners Investment

H Code, the largest multicultural digital media company in the U.S., today announces that it has secured a capital investment by Falfurrias Capital Partners (FCP), a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses. With this infusion of capital, H Code will be able to accelerate the development of its tech-enabled advertising products and robust suite of proprietary data and dedicated research solutions that lead to stronger understanding and connection with Hispanic and Black consumers and new consumer segments.
Tourism Cares Launches Initiative Seeking More Representation Among Tour Guides

Tourism Cares has partnered with The Travel Corporation, The TreadRight Foundation, TripSchool and the Media Arts Institute of Alabama to begin a path for more diversity within the tour guides and directors across the nation, called The Pathways Project. Tour guides, as front-facing members of the travel and tourism industry,...
Edalex Announces Revolutionary Skills-First Evidence Alignment - Suite of New Functionality Available Globally for the First Time Through the Credentialate Platform

MELBOURNE, Victoria (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Edalex, the edTech company on a mission to surface learning outcomes, digital assets and the power of individual achievement, today announced the launch of a suite of revolutionary Skills-First Evidence Alignment tools, available globally for the first time through their Credentialate platform. Designed specifically...
Jet Protocol Launches Cross-Margin Borrowing and Lending on Solana Devnet

Jet Protocol launches its borrowing and lending alpha product on Solana devnet. Jet Protocol, the highly anticipated borrowing and lending protocol on Solana, today announced the launch of its alpha product on devnet introducing the ecosystem to its improved cross-margining borrowing and lending experience. Jet users will be able to effectively and easily borrow against their assets or earn yield on their crypto-assets. Jet founders Wil Barnes, CEO, and James Moreau, COO, who recently completed a $4.8M seed round, were inspired by the rising tides of DeFi Summer in 2020 and the proven models of borrowing and lending markets. These markets were shown to be integral base-layers to any other financial products across decentralized financial ecosystems.
Express Grateful for Top Talent This National Staffing Employee Week

OKLAHOMA CITY (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. With companies across the United States vying for workers, Express Employment Professionals is recognizing those who choose to connect with employers through the staffing agency as part of National Staffing Employee Week, Sept. 13 – 19. According to the American Staffing Association, around 3...
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
13 PR and advertising agencies commit to global standard for responsible influencer alcohol marketing

NEW YORK: The alcohol industry and 13 advertising, PR and influencer agencies have agreed to a global standard for alcohol marketing by social media influencers. Agencies including McCann London, Publicis Groupe, Havas and Dentsu have signed an agreement with the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking. The not-for-profit is dedicated to reducing harmful drinking and promoting understanding of responsible drinking and represents alcohol producers globally including AB InBev, Heineken and Brown-Forman. The pledge includes transparency for sponsored products and a promise to use age-affirming tech on social media platforms.
Metro East e-commerce startup OneSpace acquired by UK firm Ascential

Swansea, Illinois-based startup OneSpace, which provides e-commerce technology and services for consumer brands, has been acquired by a firm headquartered in the United Kingdom. OneSpace said Monday it has been purchased by London-based Ascential (LSE: ASCL.L). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. OneSpace’s offers e-commerce search data, product...
Workplace from Facebook Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Elevating the Employee Experience with Its Organizational Communications Platform

Workplace from Facebook’s advanced communications and connectivity features enable workers and leaders alike to communicate, collaborate, and connect with each other intuitively. Based on its recent analysis of the Global Cloud Meetings and Team Collaboration market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Workplace from Facebook with the 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership...
Lime Group, LLC revamps offers for more customized digital marketing services in Southeast U.S.

FLORENCE, Ala. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — As a result of continued growth and client success, Lime Group, LLC, will begin offering marketing services tailored to specific business’ needs and goals. In the past, Lime Group has offered a flat rate for access to all of their resources from website development and maintenance to social media management and print advertising. Thanks to feedback from clients and the expansion of services, the company will now be offering customized services so that everyone pays for what they need and no more.
KuCoin Launches First-Ever Metaverse Trading Section For GameFi Trading

KuCoin takes the lead in metaverse market fast-tracking as it launched a dedicated metaverse trading section on its official website amidst the ongoing NFT craze. The global KuCoin exchange has accelerated its integration into the rapidly growing mainstream blockchain-based gaming sector by introducing a specialized section on the trading venue that allows gamers and traders to access a wide variety of GameFi tokens. The latest announcement indicates that the new trading board will include both highly popular metaverse projects and startups at the early stage of development that has passed the exchange’s selection based on such criteria as attractiveness, team expertise, and technical innovation.
Tinuiti Wants CMOs To 'Rethink' Advertising And Marketing, Launches First Ad Campaign

Tinuiti launched a branding campaign that asks CMOs to rethink advertising and marketing, and the way they prioritize pressing issues from data privacy to walled gardens. Kristin McCarty, director of brand design, led Tinuiti’s Creative and Brand Design teams to bring the agencies first brand campaign -- Rethink Performance -- to life.
