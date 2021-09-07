ThinkNow Launches First-Ever Cross-Cultural Council to Improve Multicultural Representation in Marketing

Jet Protocol launches its borrowing and lending alpha product on Solana devnet. Jet Protocol, the highly anticipated borrowing and lending protocol on Solana, today announced the launch of its alpha product on devnet introducing the ecosystem to its improved cross-margining borrowing and lending experience. Jet users will be able to effectively and easily borrow against their assets or earn yield on their crypto-assets. Jet founders Wil Barnes, CEO, and James Moreau, COO, who recently completed a $4.8M seed round, were inspired by the rising tides of DeFi Summer in 2020 and the proven models of borrowing and lending markets. These markets were shown to be integral base-layers to any other financial products across decentralized financial ecosystems.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO