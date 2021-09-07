Arts And Drafts Pours Another for Fall 2021
THURSDAY - SATURDAY, SEPT. 9 - 11 The award-winning Erie festival Arts and Drafts is back for your eyes to behold and full glasses to toast with. Conceived by the late Drew Kauffman in 2008, this showcase has been giving Erieites an opportunity to indulge in the city's arts — from paintings and photography to music — for over a decade. Downtown Erie's Brewerie at Union Station houses this event each year, allowing artists from all over the area to submit their works for public viewing while enjoying the sweet sounds of multiple local acts for three days.www.eriereader.com
