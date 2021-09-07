COVID-19: putting an end to live music, again?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Concert season is back in full swing and many concertgoers are having to learn the new way of sharing space with others around them. Different venues have different rules and protocols when it comes to COVID-19. In this COVID era, protocol to attend a concert has changed and the rules are different depending on where you go to enjoy your favorite performer. “I think everybody has gotten into a mindset about respecting people’s space because in line, everything, people stayed in their own location. You didn’t have people up on top of you,” said Amanda Hooper. Hooper and her girlfriends went...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO