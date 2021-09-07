COVID-19: putting an end to live music, again?
Photo courtesy of senior Stella McSween. Once COVID-19 hit in 2020, many musical artists began to postpone or cancel their live shows. However, as vaccines are continuing to be administered, more and more social events are being held. Concerts, which were postponed at the beginning of quarantine, have already been held or rescheduled for later this year. The possibility of live music got San Luis Obispo High School students excited to see some of their favourite artists live again.www.slohsexpressions.com
