ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 32 Percent of Job Applicants Lie on Their Resumes

For people who have recently quit their jobs, entrepreneurship is a very popular and appealing next step. That's according to a survey released Tuesday by Digital.com, a Seattle-based review site focused on small businesses. Among respondents who had quit their jobs in the last six months, 32 percent said they had done so to start their own businesses. Of those, 62 percent said their top motivation was to be their own boss.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO