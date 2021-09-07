CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 32 Percent of Job Applicants Lie on Their Resumes

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

New study finds higher earners are more likely to lie, and the most common fabrication is their years of experience. ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for free and professional resume templates, has published a recent survey report to examine job search behaviors and how Americans misrepresent themselves during the hiring process. The study includes responses from 1,250 Americans ages 18 and older.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Survey: One-Third of People Who Quit Their Jobs Plan to Start Businesses

For people who have recently quit their jobs, entrepreneurship is a very popular and appealing next step. That's according to a survey released Tuesday by Digital.com, a Seattle-based review site focused on small businesses. Among respondents who had quit their jobs in the last six months, 32 percent said they had done so to start their own businesses. Of those, 62 percent said their top motivation was to be their own boss.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Applicants#Resumebuilder Com#Americans#Healthcare#Pollfish
San Diego Channel

Employers report uptick in job applicants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego employers are reporting an uptick in the number of job applicants now that extended unemployment benefits have expired, but it is nowhere the rush some expected. On Saturday, roughly 7.5 million workers lost their extended unemployment benefits, which boosted weekly payments by $300. In...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Working Not Working Survey Reveals Ad Creatives Feel Well Compensated But Still Want to Leave Their Jobs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Working Not Working, the leading platform for curated creative talent, today released its first-ever “Adland Careers Now and in the Future” survey, which reveals the current sentiment of creatives working in advertising and their outlook on the future. Creatives also shared what they’ve witnessed firsthand in the advertising industry over the past two years, from changes ranging from diminishing opportunities for true creativity, unrealistic client expectations, and burnout.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Jobs
Stamford Advocate

Caring.com Survey Shows 54 Percent of Vaccine-Hesitant Caregivers Would Rather Lose Their Jobs Than Get Vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation’s top site for senior care reviews, has published results from a survey that examines vaccine-hesitancy among private and professional caregivers of seniors. The study highlights responses from 2,000 caregivers about their vaccination status, plans for vaccination in the future, reasons for remaining unvaccinated, and planned responses to vaccine mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
midfloridanewspapers.com

Job applicants must take vaccination

LAKE PLACID — Town Manager Phil Williams is declaring war on COVID-19. The quiet-spoken Williams has had as many as 20 employees test positive for the virus, some remaining out for as long as two weeks. “Starting now, I am requiring all new hires to have the vaccination,” he said....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

4 ways job interviews have changed since the start of the pandemic

Companies across a range of industries have been struggling to find enough qualified workers since the start of the pandemic. The Department of Labor reports that the unemployment rate is currently 5.2%, with 8.4 million citizens without work. In contrast, as of June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported over 10 million job openings in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wiproud.com

Amazon seeks to fill 125K more jobs, with $18+ per hour average salary

(NEXSTAR) – Amazon is holding what it is calling its “biggest-ever training and recruiting event” Wednesday, with the goal of filling thousands of jobs at an average starting wage of over $18 per hour, with some making even more. The retail giant is looking to fill transportation and fulfillment roles...
BUSINESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Robert Half survey: 1-in-3 workers want to change jobs

DEDHAM, Mass. — Chris Gutierrez recently walked away from a 25-year career driving trucks to embark on something much more uncertain. “I wouldn’t say it’s scary. It’s invigorating. There’s some anxiety there,” Gutierrez said. The 52-year-old Hyde Park father decided to hit the reset button on his life; he’s going...
DEDHAM, MA
CNBC

Unemployment benefits delayed? You can collect past the Labor Day cutoff

Thousands of workers who applied for federal unemployment benefits weeks or months ago are likely still waiting for their funds to arrive. They can collect, despite the official expiration of federal benefits on Labor Day. However, many individuals who are eligible for aid but haven't yet applied have a limited...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy