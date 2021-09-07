The Short-Handed Lynx Are Getting Hot at the Right Time

Coming into the final month of the regular season, the Minnesota Lynx were looking to finish the summer strong while heading into another appearance in the WNBA Playoffs. They were already among the top four of the league standings while having a relatively favorable schedule for the remainder of the season as they head into their 11th straight appearance in the postseason. They also finished out the month of August with a full week off to rest up and practice going into an important stretch of the schedule.