The Short-Handed Lynx Are Getting Hot at the Right Time

By Mitchell Hansen
zonecoverage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing into the final month of the regular season, the Minnesota Lynx were looking to finish the summer strong while heading into another appearance in the WNBA Playoffs. They were already among the top four of the league standings while having a relatively favorable schedule for the remainder of the season as they head into their 11th straight appearance in the postseason. They also finished out the month of August with a full week off to rest up and practice going into an important stretch of the schedule.

Sparks wrap up road trip at red-hot Lynx

The Los Angeles Sparks complete a six-game road swing looking to snap a four-game losing skid, while the Minnesota Lynx aim to extend their three-game winning streak Thursday in Minneapolis. Minnesota (16-9) posted its highest-scoring output of the season to kick off its current run, beating Chicago on Aug. 21,...
NBA
kduz.com

Lynx stay hot, have won 9 of 11 now

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 21 points and 14 boards, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 72-66. Minnesota (16-9) has won three straight games and nine of its last 11. The Lynx pulled within a half-game of Seattle for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs with seven games to play. Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney scored 17 points apiece to lead New York (11-17), which has lost five straight games. Sylvia Fowles (shoulder) and Layshia Clarendon (foot) did not play for Minnesota and the Lynx lost another starter when Damiris Dantas (foot) left the game in the third quarter and did not return.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Wnba Playoffs#Dallas Wings#The Minnesota Lynx#Lisfranc#The New York Liberty#The Las Vegas Aces#Espn2#Michelob Ultra Arena#Mercury#Washington Mystics#Wedn
New York Post

Liberty battle but fall short vs. Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 21 points and 14 boards, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 72-66 on Tuesday night. Minnesota (16-9) has won three straight games and nine of its last 11. The Lynx pulled within a...
NBA
Pioneer Press

Lynx have five players named to WNBA’s list of top 25 players of all-time

One of the WNBA’s top franchises was well represented on the league’s list of the top 25 players all-time, which was unveiled Sunday amid the WNBA’s 25th season. Katie Smith — a current Lynx assistant coach and staple of the team in the 2000s — Lindsay Whalen, Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles, who’s currently still playing center for Minnesota at an MVP caliber, all made the cut.
BASKETBALL
zonecoverage.com

The Lynx Will Be In the Playoffs Again, But This Year Feels Different

Reaching the postseason has become a common occurrence for the Minnesota Lynx, and the 2021 WNBA season has been no exception. Minnesota clinched a spot in the playoffs following a 74-66 win over the New York Liberty on Aug. 31, marking the 11th straight season and 13th overall in franchise history where the Lynx have earned a spot in the postseason. That 11-year streak is the longest active streak in the WNBA and is the second-longest such run in league history (Indiana Fever, 2005-16).
NBA

