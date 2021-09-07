CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game-by-game predictions for Rams this season: What will LA's record be?

By Cameron DaSilva
 6 days ago
The Rams do not have an easy schedule this season. Let’s just get that out of the way. There are some easier games against the Lions, Giants, Jaguars and Texans, but they also face a bunch of teams that made the playoffs last season – including the defending Super Bowl champions and the team they beat in the NFC title game.

With 17 games to plow through, the Rams have their work cut out for them in a loaded NFC West. They should still be a playoff team, but nothing is given in the NFL, only earned.

Below is our prediction for each game on the Rams’ schedule, culminating in a final record projection for the regular season.

Week 1: vs. Bears

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are a decent team, but not one that should give the Rams much trouble. They lack playmakers on offense, which will make it difficult for them to keep up with Los Angeles’ high-powered attack.

It’s possible Matthew Stafford will take a little time to get acclimated with his new team but not enough to lead to a loss by the Rams. They’ll start the year 1-0 with a victory in front of their home crowd for the first time.

Prediction: Win (1-0)

Week 2: at Colts

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have a new quarterback of their own with Carson Wentz replacing the retired Philip Rivers. Their offensive line is one of the best in football and capable of slowing down the Rams’ defensive front, with Jonathan Taylor being a perfect fit for that offense.

However, Wentz will get off to a slow start and the Rams’ playmakers on offense will help them overcome Indianapolis’ promising defense. It’ll be a win for the Rams, but a close one.

Prediction: Win (2-0)

Week 3: vs. Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The defending champions once again look like an elite team and the Rams getting them this early in the season doesn’t help. Tampa Bay will give Los Angeles’ defense a real test unlike the Rams’ first two opponents, stretching the secondary with a strong group of receivers.

The Rams will suffer their first loss of the year here at home against Tampa Bay.

Prediction: Loss (2-1)

Week 4: vs. Cardinals

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Yes, the Rams have owned the Cardinals under Sean McVay’s tenure. And yes, Arizona looks like a better team this year. But the Rams will still find a way to contain Kyler Murray and take away DeAndre Hopkins thanks to Jalen Ramsey.

This isn’t a favorable matchup for Arizona and the Rams will capitalize.

Prediction: Win (3-1)

Week 5: at Seahawks

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

I don’t think Seattle will be as good as it was last season, but winning on the road against the Seahawks is always difficult – especially now that Lumen Field will be packed with fans. Russell Wilson will pull off something heroic in this one and win it late for the Seahawks, carrying his team in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Loss (3-2)

Week 6: at Giants

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Unless Daniel Jones undergoes a stunningly rapid development in the mold of Josh Allen, the Giants aren’t going to be very good. There are weapons on offense, yes. Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. But the offensive line is a massive weakness and Aaron Donald will feast at MetLife Stadium. The Rams aren’t going to lose this game if they go into it healthy.

Prediction: Win (4-2)

Week 7: vs. Lions

Ah, yes. The Jared Goff (and Michael Brockers) Revenge Game. As badly as Goff would love to beat his former team in their own building, it’s not going to happen. The Lions are projected to be one of the worst teams in football and if Goff struggled in Sean McVay’s offense with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds, he’s going to have a really difficult time with his cast of Lions receivers.

Prediction: Win (5-2)

Week 8: at Texans

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Deshaun Watson is playing for the Texans in this game, which means it’ll likely be either Tyrod Taylor or rookie Davis Mills under center. Either way, the Rams are going to win this one by a bunch, even on the road. Winning these three games in a row against the Giants, Lions and Texans will be critical before entering a grueling stretch.

Prediction: Win (6-2)

Week 9: vs. Titans

George Walker/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee looked good back in May when the schedule was released. Now, it looks even better with Julio Jones in the mix. Like the Buccaneers, the Titans are going to put a lot of strain on the Rams defense. It’ll be difficult to slow down Derrick Henry, and with Ryan Tannehill continuing to get better, he’ll get put the ball in his playmakers’ hands, allowing Jones and A.J. Brown to cook.

The Rams will snap their three-game winning streak here.

Prediction: Loss (6-3)

Week 10: at 49ers

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

The first of two meetings with the 49ers comes in Week 10, just before the Rams’ bye. San Francisco should be fairly fresh after its Week 6 bye, while the Rams might be running out of steam a bit after nine straight games.

This will be one of the best games of the season on Monday Night Football, but the 49ers will edge out a win.

Prediction: Loss (6-4)

Week 12: at Packers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Arguably the biggest game of the season for Los Angeles comes after the bye week. The Rams will visit the Packers for a rematch of the divisional round game that Los Angeles lost last season. It could be played in some difficult conditions with the temperatures dropping in November, though both Aaron Rodgers and Stafford are used to it.

The Packers will win a close one at home, a disappointing loss for the Rams after their bye week.

Prediction: Loss (6-5)

Week 13: vs. Jaguars

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Fortunately, they bounce back with a favorable matchup at home against the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence should be more comfortable by this point but his supporting cast is underwhelming and Urban Meyer hasn’t had the cleanest of starts as an NFL head coach. The Rams will rebound from their loss to Green Bay by knocking off the Jaguars in convincing fashion.

Prediction: Win (7-5)

Week 14: at Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A loss to the Cardinals?! It’s hard to believe, I know. But the Cardinals look like a legitimately good team and I think Kyler Murray will be in the MVP discussion at this point in the season. Arizona will pull off the upset at home and beat the Rams with some magic from Murray.

Prediction: Loss (7-6)

Week 15: vs. Seahawks

(AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Sitting at 7-6 entering the final four games, the Rams have hardly secured a playoff spot. So this is a critical stretch to close out the season, and hardly an easy one. It starts with the Seahawks in Week 15, a home game that the Rams should win. Seattle’s defense is vulnerable and the Rams always play Russell Wilson well, which will be the case in this one.

Prediction: Win (8-6)

Week 16: at Vikings

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota was a disappointing team a year ago and it has done almost nothing to improve. Kirk Cousins is, well, Kirk Cousins, and there’s only so much Dalvin Cook can do behind a poor offensive line.

The tandem of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen is excellent, but the Rams have the corners to match them and the pass rush to keep Cousins unsettled.

Prediction: Win (9-6)

Week 17: at Ravens

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams’ 45-6 loss to the Ravens in 2019 is probably the most embarrassing of McVay’s tenure in Los Angeles. This team will be desperate for a win late in the year against a team that should also be vying for a playoff spot.

Using a wealth of defensive backs and their stout defensive line, the Rams will slow down Baltimore’s offense and eke out a win.

Prediction: Win (10-6)

Week 18: vs. 49ers

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Closing out the season against the 49ers, a potential playoff team, does Los Angeles no favors. But at least it’s at home, which will likely make the Rams the favorites. They’ll avenge their Week 10 loss to San Francisco and cap off the year with a win, heading into the playoffs with plenty of momentum.

Prediction: Win (11-6)

Final record: 11-6

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It might not be the 13-4 or 14-3 record so many fans hope to see from the Rams this season, but going 11-6 with that schedule would be an accomplishment for the Rams. For as many favorable matchups as they have, there are just as many difficult ones – if not more.

At 11-6, they could win the NFC West and will at the very worst make the playoffs as a wild-card team. That’s when they’ll really flex their muscle, similar to the way the Buccaneers did last season.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
