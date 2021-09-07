Digital.com Survey Finds 32% of People Quit Their Jobs During the Pandemic to Start a Business

More people have been quitting their jobs amid the pandemic after the initial shock to the economy in the spring of 2020, and the New York Times suggests one of the reasons is that many employees hired after the pandemic began who work in jobs that allow them to work from home may have never met their coworkers in person. Zoom calls and meetings aren’t the same as daily in-person interaction, and the Times suggests that lack of connection had contributed to a, quote, “easy-come, easy-go attitude toward workplaces.” Stanford University organizational psychologist and professor Bob Sutton told the newspaper, “If you’re in a workplace or a job where there is not the emphasis on attachment, it’s easier to change jobs, emotionally.” To counter that, some companies have created positions like “head of remote” to help keep employees working well together and feeling motivated. Stanford postdoctoral scholar Jen Rhymer, who studies workplaces, told the Times that companies could also help workers by being proactive about socialization, through actions like scheduling small group activities, hosting in-person retreats, and setting aside time for day-to-day chatting. (New York Times)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO