CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Digital.com Survey Finds 32% of People Quit Their Jobs During the Pandemic to Start a Business

By Paul Schott
Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

Majority of Americans who left the workforce to become entrepreneurs want to be their own boss or pursue their passion. Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a new survey report to examine why millions of Americans are leaving the workforce. According to the study, 4 million people resigned from their jobs in April of 2021. Digital.com surveyed 1,250 adults 18 and older who quit their jobs within the last six months to gain more insight into the declining labor force participation.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
On Common Ground News

Job scams increased during pandemic, BBB study finds

ATLANTA — Employment scams are on the rise in the turbulent job market created by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) study finds. BBB warns job seekers to verify employment offers to avoid illegal jobs, identity theft and fake checks to which millions are exposed annually. The...
ATLANTA, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Action 9 warns job scams on the rise during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Action 9 has learned that the Better Business Bureau recently issued a warning to job seekers about an increase in employment scams. According to the BBB, in 2020, 14 million people lost $2 billion in these types of scams. The average person lost $1,000 and most victims were between the ages of 25-34.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fast Company

4 ways job interviews have changed since the start of the pandemic

Companies across a range of industries have been struggling to find enough qualified workers since the start of the pandemic. The Department of Labor reports that the unemployment rate is currently 5.2%, with 8.4 million citizens without work. In contrast, as of June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported over 10 million job openings in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Americans#Digital Com Digital Com
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Can’t find people to hire? It helps to understand complexity of labor market

Despite the challenges with the Covid-19 Delta variant, companies continue to add jobs – a good sign of economic stabilization. Unfortunately, we’re also facing the greatest disruption in the labor market in a century. Employers cannot find enough people to fill their open positions. One would think the math is easy when the number of open jobs is greater than the number of unemployed people. And yet, it’s not so simple. Nor is it as simple as stopping federal monies or increasing worker pay.
ECONOMY
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
INDUSTRY
WTAX

One reason more people are quitting their jobs: They’ve never met coworkers amid pandemic

More people have been quitting their jobs amid the pandemic after the initial shock to the economy in the spring of 2020, and the New York Times suggests one of the reasons is that many employees hired after the pandemic began who work in jobs that allow them to work from home may have never met their coworkers in person. Zoom calls and meetings aren’t the same as daily in-person interaction, and the Times suggests that lack of connection had contributed to a, quote, “easy-come, easy-go attitude toward workplaces.” Stanford University organizational psychologist and professor Bob Sutton told the newspaper, “If you’re in a workplace or a job where there is not the emphasis on attachment, it’s easier to change jobs, emotionally.” To counter that, some companies have created positions like “head of remote” to help keep employees working well together and feeling motivated. Stanford postdoctoral scholar Jen Rhymer, who studies workplaces, told the Times that companies could also help workers by being proactive about socialization, through actions like scheduling small group activities, hosting in-person retreats, and setting aside time for day-to-day chatting. (New York Times)
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
WestfairOnline

New report finds spike in entrepreneurship during pandemic

One-half of Americans who started new businesses in 2020 became entrepreneurs because they had problems finding work during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new data published by Babson College. During 2020, the total early-stage entrepreneurial activity rate that measures the percentage of adults 18 to 64 actively engaged in starting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTV

More people looking for career changes during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As federal unemployment benefits end Monday for millions of Americans, many job seekers aren’t just looking for a job, they’re looking for a new career. A recent jobs report indicates more than 55% of working Americans changed jobs or are looking for a new job this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Martinsville Bulletin

Economic Impact: The number of people quitting their jobs is at near-record levels

As we celebrate our second Labor Day in a pandemic, there are still many unknowns about when employment will return to pre-COVID levels. Although infections continue to rise in many states, some businesses are reopening and consumers are spending. The pandemic still influences the labor market even though we are...
BUSINESS
mentaldaily.com

Survey finds 90% of Americans rate the internet as essential to them during a pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet became an essential tool for many, transforming the lives of Americans and others abroad. In a survey by the Pew Research Center, it was determined that as many as 90 percent of U.S. adult respondents surveyed in April of 2021 say the internet was essential or important to them during the pandemic.
INTERNET
Berkeleyan Online

Big chains set the tone for small businesses on pandemic closures, research finds

From the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, local shops, restaurants, and other small business have struggled with how best to respond to the ever-changing crisis. A new Berkeley Haas study found that when it came to closures, the big chains set the tone: In the first few weeks of the pandemic, local businesses not affiliated with a chain were more likely to close their doors if competing chain outlets in the same ZIP code shut theirs.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy