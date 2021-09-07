Digital.com Survey Finds 32% of People Quit Their Jobs During the Pandemic to Start a Business
Majority of Americans who left the workforce to become entrepreneurs want to be their own boss or pursue their passion. Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a new survey report to examine why millions of Americans are leaving the workforce. According to the study, 4 million people resigned from their jobs in April of 2021. Digital.com surveyed 1,250 adults 18 and older who quit their jobs within the last six months to gain more insight into the declining labor force participation.www.stamfordadvocate.com
