"INE Live" Goes Live With Interactive, Multi-Platform Video Streaming Feature

Screenfeed continues to innovate with Bright Spots, an original social product that showcases fresh, feel-good viral video moments. Viral video moments make for perfect digital signage content in the social category, Bright Spots from Screenfeed is a brand-new product that presents moments from user-generated video content. Videos that go viral typically contain moments that make audiences feel good via a laugh, a smile, or a cute moment from people, pets and more. This content resonates so well with audiences that they’ll return to it over and over, making it a no-brainer to include in a digital signage playlist. Traditional social content is also one of the most popular content choices at Screenfeed, so it is a priority to provide multiple high-quality options for digital signage users to choose from.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO