CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurinburg, NC

Burke runs away with Week 2 win in Football Pick’Em Contest

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9wq0_0boyYXuD00

Week 2 of our 2021 Football Pick’Em Contest is in the rearview mirror.

After tabulating this past week’s results and scores, Sharon Burke of Laurinburg took first place this week with a score of 12/15.

Burke beat out a handful of others who tied for second, including Anna Sanford of Hamlet, Mari Moody of Laurinburg, Crystal Decker of Laurinburg and Jeff Mahoney of Laurinburg, who who had all picked 10 of 15 games correctly.

As the weekly winner, Burke wins $25. Week 2’s prize is sponsored by Lee’s Collision Repair in Hamlet.

Approximately 80 entries were submitted to the Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record for Week 2.

The Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record thank all participants for playing and encourage everyone and more to participate in Week 3’s picks and beyond.

The contest is open to persons of all ages. One entry per person per week. Entries may be mailed, emailed or selected online at: yourdailyjournal.com; laurinburgexchange.com and ansonrecord.com.

Weekly winners will win $25 each week! All entries will automatically be entered to win a $300 Yeti Cooler, compliments of Big K Propane.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Scots hold on in 20-16 win over Marlboro County

The Scotland High School varsity football team held off Marlboro County 20-16 Friday night across the South Carolina border in Bennettsville. The Fighting Scots started fast, scoring all 20 of their points in the first quarter. A 48-yard touchdown run by senior RJ Nicholson kicked things off, then sophomore quarterback Carter Revelle scored two touchdowns — the first a 34-yard touchdown pass to junior Cadyn Graves and the second a two-yard touchdown run of his own.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Williamson, Thomas named to academic lists

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire —Two students from Scotland County were recently named to the summer semester honors lists at Southern New Hampshire University. — Named to the President’s List was April Williamson of Laurel Hill. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic GPA of 3.7 to 4.0 and earn 12 credits for the term.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

We saw you recently …

… at the tennis courts on Atkinson Street in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Roundup: Scotland girls golf opens season; girls XC takes third at Pinecrest

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School girls golf team opened its season at its home course at Scotch Meadows Country Club Tuesday afternoon. As a team, the Lady Scots shot 184 for the nine-hole round, to come in third behind Pinecrest with 122 and Union Pines with 134. Richmond was fourth with a 187 team score. Scotland head coach David Synan said Lee County was supposed to participate, but did not show up.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlet, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Sports
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy