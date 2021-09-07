U.N. blocked from monitoring rights abuses in Belarus, envoy says

President Joe Biden's administration faced mounting pressure Monday amid reports that several hundred people, including Americans, had been prevented for a week from flying out of an airport in northern Afghanistan. Marina LeGree, the founder and executive director of a small American non-governmental organization active in Afghanistan, said some 600 to 1,300 people, including girls from her group, had been waiting near the Mazar-i-Sharif airport for as long as a week, amid confusion involving the Taliban and US officials. That number is understood to include 19 Americans, though none are with LeGree's group. Those waiting are being housed in various places in the city, she said. "It's been seven days and nothing's moving," LeGree told AFP, adding that six chartered planes were waiting at the airport to evacuate what some officials are calling "the NGO group."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO