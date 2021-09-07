CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. blocked from monitoring rights abuses in Belarus, envoy says

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS (Reuters) – The Belarus government’s crackdown on human rights organizations obstructed the ability of the United Nations to document abuses, the U.N. envoy said on Tuesday. Belarus was levied with several rounds of international sanctions after a crackdown over mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, whose opponents say he...

