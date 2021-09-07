Here’s how to play the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta

After multiple years worth of rumors and reports, DICE finally revealed the latest entry in their large-scale warfare series back in June with the first trailer for Battlefield 2042, which was followed mere days later by its gameplay debut at Microsoft’s E3 press conference. One of the rare Battlefield entries that won’t be set in a historical or modern era, Battlefield 2042 also planned to switch things up by foregoing the traditional singleplayer campaign, much like Call of Duty did with Black Ops 4 back in 2018. Instead, each of the three core modes will be multiplayer-only, with none of them playing out like a traditional battle royale, despite Criterion Games attempting to introduce the ever-popular mode to the series with Firestorm arriving after the release of Battlefield V. With just over a month until Battlefield 2042 fires the first shot in the FPS showdown between itself, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo Infinite, here’s a deeper look at what each of the core multiplayer offerings bring back and introduce to the acclaimed series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO