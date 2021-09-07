CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how to play the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta

gamerevolution.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call of Duty: Vanguard beta is coming, and players are wondering how to download and play it. Unfortunately, Call of Duty has a history of giving certain systems timed exclusives, which means those on some platforms the open beta will only be available for one of the two planned weekends. Check the times and dates below to see when it’ll be available for each platform.

www.gamerevolution.com

