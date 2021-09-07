CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

4 storylines to watch in Jags' season opener against Texans

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaEbe_0boyXxcm00

Football season is back, and a new-look Jacksonville Jaguars team is ready to take the field when it counts for the first time in 2021. With a new coach in Urban Meyer, a new starting quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, and new contributors all over the field, this is a squad that is confident it can improve on its franchise-worst 1-15 finish a year ago.

Luckily for the group, it draws about as advantageous a Week 1 matchup as you can get in this league. The Houston Texans are projected to be the NFL’s worst team in 2021, assuming quarterback Deshaun Watson doesn’t play. But even if somehow he does, the projection won’t get much better.

This roster is largely devoid of star power, and the team didn’t have a first or second-round pick in this past draft to start building for the future. The Texans are a uniquely bad football team on both sides of the football. This will likely be one of the few games this year the Jaguars are favored in, at least unless they go on a run, and it presents a great opportunity to start the new era on a high note.

Here are four storylines to watch in that game.

The debut of QB Trevor Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTxET_0boyXxcm00
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

We may as well get this one out of the way. There will be nothing Jaguars fans are paying closer attention to this Sunday than the play of the rookie quarterback. Lawrence wasn’t able to do much in the first two preseason games when his protection didn’t hold up, but he found a lot more success in the finale against Dallas.

He led two quick touchdown drives before his day came to an end, but fans had seen enough. Lawrence’s talent is undeniable, and though he’ll almost certainly take his lumps as a rookie in this league, Houston is likely not one of the teams who will challenge him the most.

Houston’s defensive line ranked dead last in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and then it lost the best player in the unit this offseason in J.J. Watt.

Against a Texans defense that could be the worst in football, Lawrence has a huge opportunity to make a statement in his first career game.

The return of D.J. Chark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0t19_0boyXxcm00
Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer holds WR (17) DJ Chark Jr. by the jersey as he works with him at the start of the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp session at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Friday, July 30, 2021. [Florida Times-Union]

Injuries held Jacksonville’s No. 1 receiver out of the preseason, but D.J. Chark Jr. is back, and he has a lot to prove. The fourth-year receiver struggled immensely as a rookie, especially with drops, but he was one of the most improved players in the league his sophomore year in 2019, cracking 1,000 yards for the first time.

He only played in 13 games last year, and his production dropped off a bit coinciding with the Jaguars’ struggles at quarterback. He still finished with over 700 yards and five touchdowns, though.

Chark hopes to crack the 1,000-yard mark once again this season and prove that he is among the league’s top pass-catchers. We’ve never seen his chemistry with Lawrence, though, and it will be interesting to see how many targets he gets in Week 1.

During the preseason, Lawrence’s favorite target appeared to be free agent acquisition Marvin Jones Jr., a veteran who is coming off a very productive season in Detroit. Both Jones and Chark, as well as second-year player Laviska Shenault Jr. will be important parts of the offense this season, but it’s unclear who Lawrence’s go-to target will be.

The play of Jacksonville's front seven against a mobile quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLK3S_0boyXxcm00
Aug 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter during the game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a few years since Tyrod Taylor was playing at the peak of his career with three straight solid seasons in Buffalo. He’s been a journeyman since then, only seeing four starts since leaving the Bills, and he most recently found himself supplanted by rookie Justin Herbert in Los Angeles last season.

But Taylor has an opportunity to lead a team once again in 2021, as it doesn’t appear that quarterback Deshaun Watson suiting up is part of Houston’s plans this fall. Taylor is 32 and certainly not the threat with his legs he once was, but he’s still a solid player who could test the containment of the new and improved Jaguars defensive line.

We saw the team get some pressure in the preseason, especially from rotational players like Dawuane Smoot and Jihad Ward. Whether the play of the front seven, which struggled mightily against the run and also couldn’t get much pressure in 2020, was an aberration remains to be seen.

Taylor is far from the most fearsome quarterback Jacksonville will face, and it’s possible they even see rookie Davis Mills, a more traditional pocket passer from Stanford, on Sunday. But assuming Taylor sees the bulk of the reps, it should be a good but manageable test for the defense.

The offensive line playing at full health

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMyN4_0boyXxcm00
Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) walks off of the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Any offensive success the Jaguars had in the preseason was largely in spite of the play of the offensive line, which didn’t give Lawrence much time to throw against the starters and couldn’t set up much of anything at all in the run game. Between injuries and COVID-19, every Jags starter except for Jawaan Taylor missed at least one game, and we haven’t seen the unit together fully healthy yet.

That should change Week 1, as all five starters seem to be good to go. Jacksonville may not have the best offensive line in football, but it’s far from the worst and should give Lawrence enough time to make plays, especially against a Texans front seven that is expected to struggle.

We saw rookie Walker Little start at left tackle in the final two preseason games, and it made it clear that his development is still a work in progress. Having Cam Robinson back in the lineup should help, though he has a lot to prove this season as well.

With a rookie passer the Jags will be trying to ease in to the action, they will likely look to establish the run early and often with James Robinson. They need their starting O-line back if that’s going to happen, though.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Was Asked If Trevor Lawrence Is A ‘Special Talent’

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale. It’ll be the first time that “America’s Team” gets to see what rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is made of. Lawrence was recently named the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Of course, that decision didn’t really shock...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rookie QB Grades After Week 1 Debuts

The 2021 NFL season has barely begun, but it's not too early to start grading the performances of the five rookie quarterbacks who saw the field in Week 1. The 2021 draft class was heralded as a defining one for the league, as five of the most talented prospects the position has seen in quite some time all entered together. All five played in Week 1, with three of them starting.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence gets brutally honest on his NFL debut vs Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his highly-anticipated NFL debut during his team’s road Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans. After three years of near-flawless play at Clemson, Lawrence had an arduous outing in his first taste of NFL regular-season action. Lawrence had a rollercoaster outing in his first...
NFL
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: Offensive line already a must in 2022 NFL Draft

Offensive line is already a must for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft. The opening week matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans wasn’t exactly a matchup that had casual fans rushing to their television screens. If anything, it pitted two teams with hopes of capturing the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft against each other. Somehow, the results were still somewhat surprising.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
arcamax.com

5 takeaways from Jaguars' 37-21 season-opening loss to Texans

HOUSTON - Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Coach Urban Meyer made the long-awaited debuts in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Texans. But this is one they might want to forget because the Jaguars were outcoached, outplayed and never mounted much of a fight in an embarrassing 37-21 loss to Houston at NRG Stadium.
NFL
abc17news.com

Jags’ No. 1 overall pick Lawrence to make debut at Texans

Top overall draft pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence will make his NFL debut for Jacksonville against the Houston Texans on Sunday as the Jaguars try to begin the turnaround after sinking to 1-15 last season. The Texans also have a new face at quarterback with Tyrod Taylor scheduled to start for Deshaun Watson. Watson’s future with the team is uncertain after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment after he requested a trade. Both teams also have new coaches with Urban Meyer in charge of the Jaguars and David Culley taking over in Houston.
NFL
News4Jax.com

Four biggest questions for Jaguars in season opener at Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – So much new. When the Jaguars face the Texans in Houston on Sunday, there will be so many new faces on both teams and on both sidelines that it will almost feel like a matchup of two expansion teams. Instead, it’s an AFC South divisional game featuring two franchises heading in opposite directions.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Rookie QB Report Week 1: Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Jones make history

Week 1’s NFL Rookie QB Report shows that the 2021 NFL Draft QB class may be one for the ages. Though not in quantity, but perhaps in quality, the cast of rookie quarterbacks are set to take the NFL by storm. In fact, they’ve already made history in their season debuts as a group.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Pro Football Focus#D J Chark Injuries#Bills#Jihad Ward#Stanford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Trevor Lawrence links up with TE Chris Manhertz for first Jags touchdown vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t get off to the start they were hoping for in Sunday’s regular season opener, but that didn’t rattle No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in the early stages of the game. Despite being down 14-0 early in the second quarter, Lawrence and the Jags offense was able to march down the field (with the help of a Maliek Collins penalty) for an 11-play, 75-yard drive.
NFL
WOKV

Jags lose first game of the season to the Houston Texans, 37-21

HOUSTON, Texas — FINAL: Jaguars lose their first game of the season against the Texans, 37-21. Their next game is in Jacksonville against the Denver Broncos, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. Watch the Action Sports Jax post-game show here. UPDATE 4:15 p.m.:. With just under five minutes left to go,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pff.com

Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

First-round rookies inspire hope in their respective NFL teams every year. Training camp and preseason offer glimpses of future potential, but regular-season action is where things finally start to take shape. And now that Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season is in the books, it’s time to check...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy