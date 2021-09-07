4 storylines to watch in Jags' season opener against Texans

Football season is back, and a new-look Jacksonville Jaguars team is ready to take the field when it counts for the first time in 2021. With a new coach in Urban Meyer, a new starting quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, and new contributors all over the field, this is a squad that is confident it can improve on its franchise-worst 1-15 finish a year ago.

Luckily for the group, it draws about as advantageous a Week 1 matchup as you can get in this league. The Houston Texans are projected to be the NFL’s worst team in 2021, assuming quarterback Deshaun Watson doesn’t play. But even if somehow he does, the projection won’t get much better.

This roster is largely devoid of star power, and the team didn’t have a first or second-round pick in this past draft to start building for the future. The Texans are a uniquely bad football team on both sides of the football. This will likely be one of the few games this year the Jaguars are favored in, at least unless they go on a run, and it presents a great opportunity to start the new era on a high note.

Here are four storylines to watch in that game.

The debut of QB Trevor Lawrence

We may as well get this one out of the way. There will be nothing Jaguars fans are paying closer attention to this Sunday than the play of the rookie quarterback. Lawrence wasn’t able to do much in the first two preseason games when his protection didn’t hold up, but he found a lot more success in the finale against Dallas.

He led two quick touchdown drives before his day came to an end, but fans had seen enough. Lawrence’s talent is undeniable, and though he’ll almost certainly take his lumps as a rookie in this league, Houston is likely not one of the teams who will challenge him the most.

Houston’s defensive line ranked dead last in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and then it lost the best player in the unit this offseason in J.J. Watt.

Against a Texans defense that could be the worst in football, Lawrence has a huge opportunity to make a statement in his first career game.

The return of D.J. Chark

Injuries held Jacksonville’s No. 1 receiver out of the preseason, but D.J. Chark Jr. is back, and he has a lot to prove. The fourth-year receiver struggled immensely as a rookie, especially with drops, but he was one of the most improved players in the league his sophomore year in 2019, cracking 1,000 yards for the first time.

He only played in 13 games last year, and his production dropped off a bit coinciding with the Jaguars’ struggles at quarterback. He still finished with over 700 yards and five touchdowns, though.

Chark hopes to crack the 1,000-yard mark once again this season and prove that he is among the league’s top pass-catchers. We’ve never seen his chemistry with Lawrence, though, and it will be interesting to see how many targets he gets in Week 1.

During the preseason, Lawrence’s favorite target appeared to be free agent acquisition Marvin Jones Jr., a veteran who is coming off a very productive season in Detroit. Both Jones and Chark, as well as second-year player Laviska Shenault Jr. will be important parts of the offense this season, but it’s unclear who Lawrence’s go-to target will be.

The play of Jacksonville's front seven against a mobile quarterback

It’s been a few years since Tyrod Taylor was playing at the peak of his career with three straight solid seasons in Buffalo. He’s been a journeyman since then, only seeing four starts since leaving the Bills, and he most recently found himself supplanted by rookie Justin Herbert in Los Angeles last season.

But Taylor has an opportunity to lead a team once again in 2021, as it doesn’t appear that quarterback Deshaun Watson suiting up is part of Houston’s plans this fall. Taylor is 32 and certainly not the threat with his legs he once was, but he’s still a solid player who could test the containment of the new and improved Jaguars defensive line.

We saw the team get some pressure in the preseason, especially from rotational players like Dawuane Smoot and Jihad Ward. Whether the play of the front seven, which struggled mightily against the run and also couldn’t get much pressure in 2020, was an aberration remains to be seen.

Taylor is far from the most fearsome quarterback Jacksonville will face, and it’s possible they even see rookie Davis Mills, a more traditional pocket passer from Stanford, on Sunday. But assuming Taylor sees the bulk of the reps, it should be a good but manageable test for the defense.

The offensive line playing at full health

Any offensive success the Jaguars had in the preseason was largely in spite of the play of the offensive line, which didn’t give Lawrence much time to throw against the starters and couldn’t set up much of anything at all in the run game. Between injuries and COVID-19, every Jags starter except for Jawaan Taylor missed at least one game, and we haven’t seen the unit together fully healthy yet.

That should change Week 1, as all five starters seem to be good to go. Jacksonville may not have the best offensive line in football, but it’s far from the worst and should give Lawrence enough time to make plays, especially against a Texans front seven that is expected to struggle.

We saw rookie Walker Little start at left tackle in the final two preseason games, and it made it clear that his development is still a work in progress. Having Cam Robinson back in the lineup should help, though he has a lot to prove this season as well.

With a rookie passer the Jags will be trying to ease in to the action, they will likely look to establish the run early and often with James Robinson. They need their starting O-line back if that’s going to happen, though.