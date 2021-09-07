'We had to rebuild'

The morning of September 11, 2001 is one we all remember — where we were, who we were with, and how our lives changed after that day. For the 20th anniversary of those historic attacks, the Washington Business Journal asked leaders from all around the Washington, D.C., are to share those most vivid memories. Many of them lived in or around the nation's capital, while others lived in New York or elsewhere — but they all recall the moment they learned the news. They also reflected on the biggest impacts to their lives and their industries, and the business community, that resulted from the attacks.

