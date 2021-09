LSU sure didn’t start the season the way they wanted after falling 38-27 in the opener. When speaking with the media following the game, Orgeron was quick to point all the blame to himself. After all, he is the head coach, and it is his job to put his players in a position to be successful. That was much of the reason he made the changes at both coordinator positions in the offseason.

