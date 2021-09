Today's What's Good is an inspiring one because it brings promise and overcoming for those who made decisions that put them on the "wrong side of the tracks". We all have that one family member who's hard-headed and just can't get it right. There's a program for them. It's the Breaking the Chains of Poverty Construction Program. Long name I know but it gets to the point that you don't have to stay in the environment you're in. You can break those chains and grow.

ADVOCACY ・ 14 DAYS AGO