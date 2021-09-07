Jennifer Aniston is Launching a New Beauty Line

Much ink has been spilled about how alike Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look, but Ava's brother Deacon also bears a striking resemblance to the two women. In a new Instagram photo, Witherspoon posed with her two kids from her marriage with Ryan Phillippe (she also has a son with husband Jim Toth), showing off their very similar features. In the pic, Ava and Deacon are dressed casually, while their mom wears a black blouse with puffy sleeves and gold jewelry. She captioned the sweet photo, "Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom." Aww.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO