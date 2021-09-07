Jennifer Aniston is Launching a New Beauty Line
At this point, it’s almost less common that a celebrity doesn’t have a beauty brand. Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Halsey, and Ariana Grande, are just a few of the illustrious names that have started throwing their weight around in the space. Now, it looks like Jennifer Aniston will be joining that long list, teasing a new project last week on Instagram with the cryptic caption "Something's coming." The clues lead us to believe Jennifer Aniston is launching her own beauty line.www.nylon.com
Comments / 0