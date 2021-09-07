CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden expected to make case for spending bills during Northeast Ida visit

CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is expected to push for the passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint while he visits parts of New Jersey and New York that were ravaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The storm killed dozens of people in the area and caused devastating flooding and tornadoes. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about what to expect.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Times

Biden promotes spending plan during meeting to discuss wildfires

President Biden on Monday surveyed wildfire damage and pushed for action to combat climate change during his first trip to the West Coast as president. Mr. Biden‘s first stop was in Boise, Idaho, to visit the National Interagency Fire Center, which coordinates the federal government’s response to wildfires. He was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden set to survey Ida’s damage in the Northeast

The storm’s aftermath is raising new questions about whether the Northeast is prepared for climate change and whether local officials gave enough warnings. In New York City, 13 people died, and at least 27 died in New Jersey. Many were left trapped in flooded basements with water rapidly rising.Sept. 6, 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
Washington Times

Biden to visit Louisiana to survey damage from Hurricane Ida

President Biden will travel to Louisiana on Friday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ida and meet with local leaders affected by the storm, the White House said Wednesday. The announcement comes just days after the hurricane pummelled Louisiana, causing billions of dollars in damage. More than a million...
LOUISIANA STATE
Axios

Israeli leader surprised Biden hardly raised China during visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had prepared for wide-ranging discussions on China with President Biden and other senior U.S. officials, but the issue hardly came up, an Israeli official who attended the Biden-Bennett meeting tells me. Why it matters: Chinese involvement in Israel became a rare point of contention between...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Bills#Infrastructure#Northeast Ida#Cbsn
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

‘Dust storm of politics and partisanship’: DeWine visits Northeast Ohio, talks about concern over Biden’s vaccine mandate

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine returned to Northeast Ohio this afternoon and spoke to media prior to a redistricting meeting. The meeting, held in Warrensville Heights at 4 p.m., was put on by state Democratic legislators on the Ohio Redistricting Commission looking to introduce a revised legislative map.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Boston Globe

Biden to visit Northeast flood zones as demand grows for climate action

As residents scrambled to clean up and assess damage from catastrophic flash floods that swept the Northeast last week, President Joe Biden prepared to visit hard-hit areas in New York and New Jersey, where he will confront political ferment that is growing over the climate-driven disaster. The lethal deluge from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

White House defends new vaccine mandates as GOP leaders threaten legal action

The White House is defending President Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine mandates as several Republican leaders threaten to take legal action against the administration over its renewed push to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Mr. Biden is traveling west to campaign for embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom before the last day to vote in the state's recall election and to visit areas damaged by wildfires. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN to discuss.
POTUS
CNBC

Biden will place U.S. support for Ukraine front and center during Zelenskyy visit

President Joe Biden will unveil a wide-ranging humanitarian and military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday, during a visit by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House. The package features $60 million worth of newly designated military aid, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, small arms and ammunition. Zelenskyy's meeting with...
POTUS
shorelinemedia.net

Manville residents on Ida damage, Biden visit

President Joe Biden toured deadly Northeast flood damage Tuesday and said he was thinking about the families who suffered “profound” losses from the powerful remnants of Hurricane Ida. (Sept. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e11777511fa94f8ba42247ea77558bb9.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

CBS News

284K+
Followers
36K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy