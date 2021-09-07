Series Preview #45: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers
After what would have been a soul-crushing series against the Mariners if this team had any soul left to crush, the Diamondbacks welcome the Texas Rangers to Chase Field for a two game set, continuing our stretch of interleague play. The Rangers just split a series against the Los Angeles Shohei Ohtanis of Anaheim, but are languishing in last place in their division, with a record that probably doesn’t feel that much different to their fans. If you look up meaningless September baseball in an encyclopedia, you’ll find this series preview.www.azsnakepit.com
