CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Series Preview #45: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

By Imstillhungry95
azsnakepit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter what would have been a soul-crushing series against the Mariners if this team had any soul left to crush, the Diamondbacks welcome the Texas Rangers to Chase Field for a two game set, continuing our stretch of interleague play. The Rangers just split a series against the Los Angeles Shohei Ohtanis of Anaheim, but are languishing in last place in their division, with a record that probably doesn’t feel that much different to their fans. If you look up meaningless September baseball in an encyclopedia, you’ll find this series preview.

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

Related
SportsGrid

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Preview

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies, Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-152)|Rockies -1.5 (+126) Odds to Win the World Series: Rangers N/A|Rockies N/A. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies...
MLB
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Gilbert sharp as Diamondbacks take series from Mariners

SEATTLE — Tyler Gilbert allowed two hits in another sharp outing, and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Sunday. Arizona did more damage to the Mariners’ American League wild-card hopes with its second consecutive win, taking the series from a team that was surging just two days ago. Seattle now is three games behind Boston for the second wild-card spot with the Red Sox coming to town Monday for a three-game series.
MLB
tucsonpost.com

Kohei Arihara returns as Rangers finish series vs. Rockies

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe won't need any extra inspiration when he faces the Colorado Rockies in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. After collecting three hits in a 4-3 win against the Rockies on Tuesday night, including a solo home run,Lowe told...
MLB
sanantoniopost.com

Angels' Ohtani returns to mound in series opener vs. Rangers

Shohei Ohtani is apparently healthy enough to take the mound and help the Los Angeles Angels attempt to continue their recent success over the Texas Rangers. Ohtani looks to bounce back from a rather rough outing when the Angels try for a fourth consecutive victory over the visiting Rangers on Friday night at Anaheim, Calif.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Kohei Arihara
Person
Spencer Howard
chatsports.com

Janson Junk Makes Major League Debut as Angels Go For Series Win vs. Rangers

The first two games of the Angels’ series against the Texas Rangers were defined by excellent pitching performances. Shohei Ohtani kicked things off on Friday by tossing seven innings of two-run ball on a career-high 117 pitches, and Jose Suarez followed that up last night with the game of his life, throwing the team’s first complete game of the season while striking out eight Texas hitters and allowing just one earned run. The Halos will hope for another great outing on the mound when they go for the series win against the Rangers on Sunday, this time from the debuting Janson Junk.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

SnakeBytes 9/10: These guys again?

Diamondbacks players can be forgiven if all the losses run together. Heading into an off day Thursday, Arizona is 45-95, a whopping 50 games under .500. It is on pace to win 52 games and lose 110. If the Diamondbacks lose Friday in their series opener in Seattle, that projected final record will drop a tick to 51-111.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 4, Mariners 5: Beers, Steals and Squeals

Record: 45-96. Pace: 52-110. Change on 2004: +2. Another poor outing from Madison Bumgarner undid the Diamondbacks, who lost their sixth game in a row, and eleventh of the last twelve. However, Seth Beer and Henry Ramos both hit their first major-league home-runs, the former doing so in his first MLB plate-appearance. It’s the only time two D-backs have hit their first homer in the same game. But let’s start with what you actually came here for...
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes: 9/11 - Remembering

Seth Beer had a memorable MLB debut, hitting a solo home run in the eighth is a pinch hitting appearance. Alas, that was not sufficient to save the Diamondbacks as Madison Bumgarner allowed five runs through six innings, including allowing three home runs. Seth Beer got the call and he...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Mariners#The Texas Rangers#Chase Field#Padres#Rockies#Phillies#Npb#Japanese#Fip#Il
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' David Peralta batting fifth on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Peralta will start in left field on Saturday and bat fifth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Henry Ramos moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Peralta for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
MLB
ESPN

Arizona Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith has 10-day suspension upheld by MLB

SEATTLE -- Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith has lost his appeal and will serve a 10-day suspension for the use of a foreign substance in a game. Smith is the second major league pitcher to serve a suspension under umpires' increased emphasis on enforcing the banned-substance rules. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Smith had his appeal hearing Sept. 7 and is not with the team on its current trip, which continued Saturday night in Seattle.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Arizona 5, Seattle 4 - A Series Win on the Road?

Seattle entered the game still tentatively in the hunt for a playoff berth. The Diamondbacks entered still jockeying for position with the Baltimore Orioles for the worst record in all of baseball. The Mariners sent the recovering Yusei Kikuchi to the mound. The Diamondbacks turned to the unlikely Tyler Gilbert.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
Athletics Nation

Game Thread #143: A’s vs. Rangers

The Oakland A’s and Texas Rangers split the first two games of their series at the Coliseum, and they’ll play the rubber match on Sunday afternoon. The A’s rotation has mostly looked great on this homestand, with three different starters throwing seven-inning gems in the last four days, and today they call on James Kaprielian. The rookie is well past his professional career-high in innings, and he didn’t make it to the end of the 5th in either of his past two appearances, but last time out he still contributed by holding the White Sox to one run in four frames.
MLB
Las Vegas Herald

Diamondbacks remove Tyler Clippard from COVID-19 IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated right-hander Tyler Clippard from the COVID-19 list prior to Monday's road game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Clippard was placed on the injured list on Sept. 7. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said at the time that the 36-year-old Clippard was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Lovullo said later...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers Highlights: Justin Turner Leads Offense Vs. Diamondbacks

With Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the first time since July 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers provided him with an early lead and never relinquished it in a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Justin Turner led all players with three RBI. Arizona did manage to take a lead...
MLB
FanSided

The Phillies are doing something every MLB team should do

Ballpark attendance has struggled to rebound after a 2020 season without fans in the stands, and the Philadelphia Phillies are no exception. With about three weeks left in the regular season, they currently rank 15th in MLB in home attendance at Citizens Bank Park. According to ESPN, the Phillies have...
MLB
FanSided

The Phillies part ways with another struggling pitcher

Phillies pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers. The Phillies season isn’t over yet, but the mass exodus of mediocre pitching is in full swing. Neftali Feliz was the first to go. Then, they traded Spencer Howard and two low-level pitching prospects to the Texas Rangers for Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy, Hans Crouse, and some cash. In August, Chase Anderson was released and also found his way to the Rangers. Most recently, Vince Velasquez has been designated for assignment, and now, Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy