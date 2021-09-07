Series Preview #45: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

The Oakland A’s and Texas Rangers split the first two games of their series at the Coliseum, and they’ll play the rubber match on Sunday afternoon. The A’s rotation has mostly looked great on this homestand, with three different starters throwing seven-inning gems in the last four days, and today they call on James Kaprielian. The rookie is well past his professional career-high in innings, and he didn’t make it to the end of the 5th in either of his past two appearances, but last time out he still contributed by holding the White Sox to one run in four frames.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO