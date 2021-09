Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes. The state Department of Health Services receives data from county health departments and hospitals that are uploaded into its electronic disease surveillance system by 9 a.m. the day of the report. At 2 p.m., the department releases new information on its website.

VERONA, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO