CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rick Pitino was going to take Dirk Nowitzki before Paul Pierce fell in the 1998 NBA Draft

By Mike Mavredakis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVikz_0boyWMEC00

Soon-to-be-inducted Hall of Famer Paul Pierce was in Boston for 15 years, picking up All-Star appearances in 10 of those seasons. He never averaged less than 18 points per game save once while he was in Boston, in his rookie season. The Truth was, for all intents and purposes, a stud. He almost did not even come to Boston, as well, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix wrote in his story on the Celtics’ legend Tuesday.

Before Pierce was drafted No. 10 overall in 1998, then-head coach Rick Pitino had been targeting Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki with the pick, he told Mannix. He went as far as telling Nowitzki to skip the draft combine and called up Red Auerbach, longtime Celtics head coach, to help seal the deal.

“I went home,” said Pitino, “thinking we had our guy.”

Instead, the Milwaukee Bucks picked Nowitzki at No. 9 before trading him to Dallas, sending Pitino spinning. Pierce had been projected to go in the first few picks, but had slid down the draft board and was available at 10.

“We were scurrying,” related the former Celtics team president. “I hadn’t done my homework on Paul at all.”

Pitino asked if the Kansas product wanted to be traded elsewhere, but Pierce told him not to trade him, using the slight as motivation instead. “It pushed me into another gear,” said the soon-to-be Hall of Famer. “I played meaner. It motivated me every day. Every [expletive] day.”

Pierce would go on to finish third in the Rookie of the Year voting and was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 1998-99.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Cs steal Damian Lillard from Portland in B/R’s latest trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers stands on the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NBA
WILX-TV

Celtics and Knicks Make Deal

-BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics have finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
basketball-addict.com

Celtics icon Paul Pierce reveals Kevin Garnett’s true feelings about decade-long Ray Allen beef

It’s been nearly 10 years since Ray Allen turned his back on the Boston Celtics to join LeBron James and the Miami Heat. His ex-Celtics teammates have since held a grudge on Allen for his betrayal, but it looks like this decade-long beef could soon come to an end. Celtics icon Paul Pierce recently hinted […] The post Celtics icon Paul Pierce reveals Kevin Garnett’s true feelings about decade-long Ray Allen beef appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen making peace at Hall of Fame ceremony?

Kevin Garnett’s feud with Ray Allen has been going on for nearly a decade now, but the end may finally be in sight. Retired Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. On Saturday, Pierce posted a video to his Instagram Story of the seating arrangement for the ceremony. The video revealed that Garnett and Allen are going to be sitting next to each other.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Red Auerbach
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Rick Pitino
fadeawayworld.net

Oscar Robertson Blasts Double Standards For Superteams: "When Boston Got Kevin Garnett And Ray Allen, That Was David Stern’s Deal And The NBA Allowed That. Everything Was Fine…But When LeBron Went To Miami, 'Oh Man, Like How Can You Do This?'"

The 2008 Boston Celtics are an iconic team that is known by many fans. They had a lot of great players on the team and based on their talent level, they could be considered a superteam. Acquiring Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen via trade gave them a great squad, and obviously, it resulted in a championship.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1998 Nba Draft#Truth#Sports Illustrated#The Milwaukee Bucks#Hall Of Famer#The All Rookie First Team#Celtics Wire
nbcboston.com

How to Watch Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony for Paul Pierce

How to watch Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony for Paul Pierce originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is ready to induct its newest class in its usual splashy ceremony in Springfield, Mass. Just four months after the delayed ceremony for the Class of...
NBA
MassLive.com

Paul Pierce in Hall of Fame speech admitted he thought Danny Ainge ‘was going to trade me’ early in Celtics’ tenures

While Paul Pierce and Danny Ainge enjoyed years of Celtics basketball together — culminating in the 2008 NBA championship — the start wasn’t exactly smooth. Pierce was drafted 10th overall in the 1998 NBA Draft, where he was viewed as a talented scorer but the Celtics weren’t contenders early in his career. Ainge was brought in to change that when he jumped from the broadcast booth to the front office in 2003.
NBA
chatsports.com

Paul Pierce takes shot at ESPN and LeBron James following departure

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 01: (L-R) Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics and LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat stnad on court in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on June 1, 2012 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Look: Offseason Photo Of Jayson Tatum Is Going Viral

The Boston Celtics are expecting Jayson Tatum to carry much of the load for them next season. It seems the young star is getting physically ready for the task. In recent offseason photos, Tatum can be seen working out in the gym. The two-time All-Star is pictured performing lunges and goblet squats, and while it’s not clear what dumbbells he’s using for the first exercise, he’s got a 100-pounder in his hands for the second.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce Says Doc Rivers Wanted Him To Be More Passive: "Who Did They Want Me To Pass It To? Jiri Welsch? S—, I’d Rather Take A Bad Shot Than Pass It To Jiri Welsch.”

Paul Pierce dominated the NBA during his prime, averaging 21.8 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 44% shooting for the Celtics. And while it has been years since Pierce played his final game, he is still finding ways to make headlines around the association. In a recent...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy