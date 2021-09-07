CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Preparing With Full Roster for Week 1

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQ32e_0boyWJa100

Outside of a few IR players, the Pittsburgh Steelers are practicing at full strength for Week 1.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers should have everyone as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 1 of the regular season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told media during his weekly press conference that the Steelers will begin preparing for Week 1 without any injuries.

This includes outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who has not participated in practice throughout training camp and preseason. Watt is negotiating a contract extension, but Tomlin anticipates he'll return to practice and play in Week 1.

The Steelers did place three players on Injured Reserve prior to the start of the practice week. Right tackle Zach Banner, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and running back Anthony McFarland will not be available to the team for at least the first three weeks.

Tomlin did not provide much update on any of the injuries, saying he "hasn't asked many questions" about their status.

"To be honest with you, I hadn't asked a lot of question and that's why I'm being somewhat vague about the guys that have been placed on IR," Tomlin said. "I focus my energy on the guys that are going to be in a helmet in the stadium this weekend."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments / 1

Related
Steelers Depot

Bills’ Sean McDermott: Mike Tomlin’s Team ‘Outcoached Us And Outplayed Us’

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills have been playing each other annually long enough at this point for you to likely be aware of the shared background of their two head coaches. Both Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott played on the same team at William & Mary way back when. Now they’re presiding over a pair of division-winners.
NFL
247Sports

Key questions about Steelers roster

Just before officially cutting the Pittsburgh Steelers roster to 53 players Tuesday, Mike Tomlin hinted there would be more moves made. When asked whether the final practice settled some of the spots that were "up for grabs," Tomlin said no, and added, "It's not just about this group. It's about the global group, phone calls and such."
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Was A Full Practice Participant On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now completed their Wednesday practice and according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, outside linebacker T.J. Watt was indeed a full participant in the session. Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert also reportedly said after practice that it was nice having Watt out on the practice field. Watt...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Expect T.J. Watt to Play Week 1

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still negotiating a contract extension with T.J. Watt, but head coach Mike Tomlin expects the edge rusher to return to practice on this week. "I remain optimistic that something is going to get done from a deal perspective," Tomlin told media during his Tuesday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Injured Reserve#Ir#Allsteelers Si Steelers
steelersnow.com

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Returns to Practice in Full, Expected to Play Sunday

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice on Wednesday, and head coach Mike Tomlin expects that he will be able to play in Sunday’s season opener at Buffalo.  Watt, who had not participated in any team drills since the start of training camp while attempting to negotiate a contract...
NFL
Tribune-Review

True to his word, T.J. Watt makes full practice debut with Steelers

The wait for T.J. Watt to practice with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates finally ended Wednesday. The veteran outside linebacker, whose previous on-field work since training camp opened was limited to individual drills while negotiations continue on a long-term contract extension, took part in his first full practice as the Steelers resumed on-field preparation for the season opener Sunday at Buffalo.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Inactives for Week 1 against Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their inactives for Week One of the NFL season against the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward will all miss the season opener against the Bills.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers Four Downs: Rare collection of rookies to contribute in season opener

For the first time in more than a decade, the Pittsburgh Steelers had eight of their draft picks make the initial 53-man roster. No undrafted rookies made the active roster headed into Sunday’s season opener for the first time since 2017, but the eight rookies is the second-most since nine made it in 2012 (nine also were on the opening-day roster in 2019).
NFL
yourerie

Mike Tomlin, Steelers discuss Bills after the game

ORCHARD PARK N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-16 in the season opener on Sunday afternoon. After the game, the Steelers addressed the media about what they saw from the Bills throughout the game. “The Buffalo Bills are obviously a high-powered offense. They’ve got a...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals HC Zac Taylor stated that there was “no concern” over first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase‘s drops in the preseason, and praised the young wide receiver for his performance Sunday against the Vikings. “No. I tried to tell everybody that there was no concern on our end,” Taylor said, via PFT....
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers remain relatively healthy heading into Week 2 game vs. the Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 1 after beating the Buffalo Bills 23-16 on the road. In Week 2 they return to Heinz Field, with a packed house for the first time since 2019, as they host the Las Vegas Raiders. When they play the Raiders, they will be doing so with a pretty healthy roster.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
444
Followers
513
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy