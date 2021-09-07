Stanly County breaks record, collects 25,467 school supply donations

9 School Tools | WSOC-TV

As many students in our area head back to the classroom, having adequate school supplies can drastically change the trajectories of students from low-income families, toward a successful future.

Despite the difficult year the pandemic has caused, Stanly County residents pitched in to help students and their families who have been negatively impacted by the financial ramifications of the virus.

Stanly County Schools broke its record for school supply donations made during the 9 School Tools program and collected 25,467 school supplies.

Covering 22 counties, 9 School Tools is the largest school supply drive in the Carolinas.

Since 1997, in partnership with educator coordinators in North and South Carolina, the WSOC-TV 9 School Tools program collects school supplies, which are then distributed for free to students in grades K-12.

“Thank you to all the wonderful and heartfelt community members that took the time to donate and help support the students of Stanly County,” said Kristy Roland, Stanly County Schools student services assistant.

The donations included pencils, paper, backpacks, notebooks and thousands of other items.

Many community partners including Stanly County Board of Education, Pinnacle Bank, Stanly County Family YMCA, Friendly Chevrolet, Stanly County Senior Center, West Stanly Senior Center in Locust, Tim Marburger Honda, City of Albemarle City Hall, Stanly County Public Library, Dept. of Social Services (The Commons), Dept. of Public Health (The Commons), Uwharrie Bank, Arby’s in Albemarle and the United Way, helped make this the most successful year for the county.

All materials distributed are used to create inviting learning environments and to support the academic and personal growth of students whose families lack the resources needed to purchase school supplies.

Learn more about 9 School Tools at www.9SchoolTools.com.

