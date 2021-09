Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. On Thursday, President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had their first substantive conversation in more than a half-year. According to Axios’s Jonathan Swan, the call was prompted by Chinese officials stonewalling lower-level U.S. officials in bilateral meetings. A senior administration official told Swan that Biden wanted to “test the proposition” that having these conversations at “the leader level will be more effective than what we have found below him.” The official added that Biden wanted to establish a “steady state of affairs” between the two countries and “set guardrails” on the bilateral relationship.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO