Viral video of Waffle House fight draws comments on staff’s ‘combat’ skills

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

A viral video of a fight at a Waffle House in Atlanta prompted commenters to score the staff’s “combat” skills.

Over Labour Day weekend, a scuffle broke out between an employee and a customer.

The Twitter account ATL Uncensored posted a video on 5 September that has garnered at least 3.5 million views. The footage shows female customers arguing with a male customer. One of the women says “You should never say that” and later adds “let if go” when another woman starts speaking to the man.

“Just be easy,” the second woman to argue with the man says.

The video then transitions to footage showing a Waffle House employee grabbing the man and dragging him from his seat. The man punches the employee, who responds forcefully in return.

The customer ends up on the floor at one point before getting back up. Social media users joked that being a good fighter comes with the territory of working at Waffle House.

“I’ve never seen a Waffle House employee lose a fight that’s all I’m saying,” Twitter user RV wrote.

“Getting a weekend shift at waffle house so I can get the employee discount AND combat training for the race war,” Trey Smith added.

“Waffle House employees are the flight attendants of the breakfast world,” ClockOutWars wrote.

“No civilian should ever attempt to fight a Waffle House cook,” another Twitter user added.

“As a former employee of Waffle House, imma let yall know… leave the workers alone. We already going thru s***… we work at Waffle House. More than likely on probation and late on the bills and got a half-smoked Newport in they apron. Not someone to be fucked with,” a Twitter user going by Canary wrote.

Some Twitter users instead urged others to watch late chef Anthony Bourdain’s description of Waffle House.

In the 2015 episode of Parts Unknown , Mr Bourdain said that Waffle House was “an irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts. Where everybody, regardless of race, creed, colour, or degree of inebriation is welcomed. Its warm yellow glow, a beacon of hope and salvation, inviting the hungry, the lost, the seriously hammered, all across the south, to come inside. A place of safety and nourishment. It never closes, it is always, always faithful, always there for you”.

