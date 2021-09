The Brooklyn Nets have amassed arguably the most talented roster the league has ever seen. It’s not just us who’s saying it. It’s a topic of discussion across the league. In less than six years from the time he was hired in February of 2016, Sean Marks has transformed a post-apocalyptic Nets roster — not even hyperbolic considering the Boston trade and its aftermath — into an absolute juggernaut.

