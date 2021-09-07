CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Chris Potter Circuits Trio: Sunrise Reprise

relix
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the title Sunrise Reprise gives the impression that it’s a redo, a continuation of something that took place before, that’s somewhat true, but not in a bad way. In 2019, the renowned jazz saxophonist Chris Potter released Circuits, a bold session that expanded his reach as player and composer. Accompanied by two equally forward-thinking musicians, keyboardist James Francies and the unconventional drummer Eric Harland, Potter made a trio record that often gave the impression that there were more players in the room than there actually were. Some critics specifically commended the music’s expansiveness, others compared it to Potter’s earlier, fusion-informed Underground release, but more than anything, Circuits signaled that Potter was—as has been the case since his arrival in the ‘90s—a leader who considers restlessness a virtue. Sunrise Reprise brings the same trio back together for five sprawling jams, culminating in the near-25-minute “Nowhere, Now Here/Sunrise Reprise.” That piece, in particular, serves as a tour-de-force showcase of the high level of connectedness that comes naturally to these three. At the root, is an unyieldingly ferocious groove, powered as much by Francies’ synth bass as by Harland’s loose-limbed roving, skipping and dancing on the kit. Potter’s tenor is a mighty beast, always burly and bright. But even at his most investigative, Potter remembers to keep the melody close at hand. The consecutive tracks “Southbound” and “Serpentine” dip into funk, fusion and what-not for their basic ideas, head far, far away, but don’t stray to the point of no return. It’s an exciting listen, one that never gives itself a chance to become predictable.

relix.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmuw.org

Sept. Centennials – Jon Hendricks & Chico Hamilton + Charles Brown, Piano Jazz & Hispanic Heritage Month

Night Train marks the birthday of legendary jazz-inflected R&B pianist and singer Charles Brown with music from his comeback years in hour one and a special tracing of his career in hour two. There’s also music from September featured artists Jon Hendricks (from the groundbreaking Lambert Hendricks & Ross debut) and drummer Chico Hamilton (from one of his classic early recordings). And there’s new music from pianists Pat Coil and Art Hirahara.
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Pat Metheny’s ‘Sirabhorn’: an interview with the dedicatee

Sirabhorn, one of the tunes on the new Pat Metheny album, Side Eye V1.IV, is dedicated to – and named after – a student of Metheny’s from his days at Berklee in the mid-1970s. The student, Thai musician Ti (Sirabhorn) Muntarbhorn also happens to be an active reader and good friend of LJN’s. She explains the background. Interview by Sebastian:
MUSIC
relix

Premiere: Bootsy Collins Directs New Video for “Bewise”

“The power of the one breaks down barriers,” Bootsy Collins told Relix earlier this year, when discussing his latest studio record, The Power of the One. “The goal is to bring everybody together, without the name calling. We’re all on one planet—spinning around in space—and we have to work and live together. That’s the power of the one.”
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Haydn: Baryton Trios

The baryton was the curious instrument which Haydn’s employer, Prince Nikolaus Esterházy, played. The model the Prince owned had seven strings across its fretboard, and an additional lower layer of ten strings which enriched the sound through their sympathetic vibrations and enabled the player to pluck notes with the thumb of the left hand. Both these effects are heard to good advantage in these performances by Matthew Baker, one of the world’s very few baryton specialists. He’s ably accompanied by the viola player Estevan de Almeida Reis and the cellist Alex Friedhoff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Harland
relix

Wadada Leo Smith with Milford Graves and Bill Laswell: Sacred Ceremonies

On Sacred Ceremonies (TUM), the brilliant trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith duos and trios with drummer/herbalist Milford Graves and electric bassist Bill Laswell. Recorded in 2015-16, the three-disc box set serves as testament to the percussive genius of Graves, who died earlier this year, and to the late-period brilliance of Smith, whose recent discography includes uncompromising solo and small-group projects as well as visionary long-form—sometimes days long—undertakings. The two Sacred Ceremonies duet albums contain beautifully austere dialogues that pay off in the joyful, bubbling swing of the trio in full spiritual flight.
MUSIC
districtchronicles.com

Rolling Stones Make Decision on 2021 Tour Following Death of Drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones’ 12-date No Filter Tour will go on as planned this fall following the death of original band member Charlie Watts. In a statement to Rolling Stone magazine on Thursday, promoter Concerts West confirmed, “The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned.” Earlier in August, the band announced that Watts would not be joining the band on tour after he underwent an undisclosed medical procedure. At the time, the Stones confirmed that Steve Jordan, a member of Stones guitarist Keith Richards’ X-Pensive Winos side project, would be taking over for Watts.
MUSIC
relix

Brandi Carlile: Breaking The Silence

Brandi Carlile has a great excuse for being late for this interview: She was helping a friend with a new song. And, not just any friend—Elton John. “With him, it’s just like, ‘Can you sing on this?’ and I’m like, ‘Yep!’” the singer says with a grin, sitting in the recording studio located on her remote Maple Valley, Wash. property.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Circuits
udiscovermusic.com

Remembering The Mighty ‘Possum,’ Country Legend George Jones

The country legend they called “Possum” was born on September 12, 1931 in Saratoga, Texas, and is still seen by many as the greatest singer in the genre’s history. We must be talking about George Jones. Jones was an incredible presence on the country scene for nearly half a century,...
SARATOGA, TX
wvli927.com

Flashback: Bob Dylan & The Band Headline The ‘Isle Of Wight Festival’

It was 52 years ago tonight (August 31st, 1969) that Bob Dylan made his first full-length concert appearance in three years at the Isle Of Wight Festival. Dylan's hour-long set with the Band closed the three-day festival, which also featured the Who, Richie Havens, the Moody Blues, Joe Cocker, and a solo set by the Band.
MUSIC
relix

Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the Greenwich Town Party (A Gallery)

On Sunday, Sept. 5, the 10th annual Greenwich Town Party took place in Connecticut with performances by Zac Brown Band, The Eagles and more. Traditionally, the party is held over Memorial Day weekend, but COVID forced cancellations and rescheduling. Earlier in the day, New Orleans’ legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band...
MUSIC
Audiophile Audition

Ry Cooder – Reprise – Speakers Corner Records

(Ry Cooder – guitar, mandolin, banjo, vocals; Van Dyke Parks – piano; Bobby Bruce – violin; Chris Ethridge – bass; Roy Estrada – bass; Max Bennett – bass; John Barbata – drums; Richie Hayward – drums; Milt Holland – drums, percussion; Gloria Jones – backing vocals) When the name Ry...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ourherald.com

SullyCole Trio at Seven Stars

The Althea SullyCole Trio will perform at the Seven Stars Arts Center on Route 14 in Sharon on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Althea SullyCole is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and ethnomusicologist from New York City. She studied her primary instrument, the 21-stringed West African harp called the kora, under korists Yacouba Sissoko and Edou Manga and spent three years […]
SHARON, VT
PopMatters

Paramour Session: An Interview with Singer-Songwriter Rufus Wainwright

Unfollow the Rules, the title of singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright’s most recent studio album has taken on a new meaning, one that no one could have predicted during the album’s composition. It’s no longer simply a phrase his daughter came up with. It’s what he’s had to do over the past year and a half to keep producing music. On the title track, he sings, “Sometimes I feel like my brain turns to leaves,” which perhaps strikes more of a chord now than he originally intended.
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan Tour Manager Mick Brigden Dead at 73

Mick Bridgen, a longtime tour manager who worked with the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Humble Pie, Van Morrison and more, died on Sept. 5 at age 73 following an accident at his California home. He was best known for managing the career of guitarist Joe Satriani. According to Brigden's wife,...
MUSIC
relix

My Page: Mike Doughty ‘Once Upon a Time in Bollywood’

My intention, when Relix kindly offered me this space to write about whatever I wanted, was to write something that would obliquely tie into my new band, Ghost of Vroom, and our new album, Ghost of Vroom 1. We made a record; it’s really good, and you should listen to it. It sounds more like Soul Coughing than other music I’ve made in this century.
CELEBRITIES
allaboutjazz.com

Bob Marley and the Wailers: The Capitol Session '73

Talk about buried treasure indeed! Bob Marley and The Wailers The Capitol Session '73 would not exist in this CD/DVD package (or it's other configurations) if not for a series of deceptively fortuitous events that occurred nearly a half-century ago. As described by author John Masouri in his comprehensive liner notes, it all sounds implausible—especially considering some of the names involved—except that it's possible to gaze upon the results in wonder (or alternately go mobile with the music) at the high-quality results of the contributors.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy